Texas Tech Football: Freshman WR enters transfer portal
After redshirting during his freshman season in Lubbock, wide receiver L.J. Johnson Jr announced he's entering the transfer portal.
Johnson is a former three-star prospect and was part of the Red Raiders' 2024 recruiting class. He participated on scout team during the 2024 season but did not see any game action as a true freshman.
"I would like to thank Texas Tech for everything they've done for me," Johnson wrote on Twitter/X. "I'm blessed to have had the opportunity to be around a great team, staff, and academic advisors. After much thought and prayer I've decided to enter the transfer portal with four years of eligibility."
Johnson attended Madisonville High School in East Texas and caught 54 passes for 940 yards and 11 touchdowns during his senior season. Although he also played as a defensive back in high school, his production as a wide receiver was what made him an intriguing prospect on the recruiting trail. With four years of eligibility remaining, there's no question that he still has the opportunity to carve out a very productive college career at his next stop.
