Texas Tech football lands two defensive players on On3 All-Transfer Portal Team
Texas Tech retooled its entire defensive line through the transfer portal, and this significant retooling has caught the eye of many national college football analysts and enthusiasts alike. Several pundits have that revamped defensive line ranked in the top three in the country, while placing the entire defense as a whole in the top 10 alongside big-time programs like Michigan, Clemson, and Ohio State.
Two of the main catalysts for the new defensive scheme are standout EDGE David Bailey and formidable defensive tackle Lee Hunter. Bailey has even been predicted to go as high as 21st overall in some early 2026 NFL Mock Drafts, showcasing his impressive skills and potential. The buzz surrounding these players and the overall defensive strategy is generating excitement among fans eager to see how they perform this season.
Bailey and Hunter were also selected as part of On3's 2025 All-Transfer Portal team. In this new era of the at-will transfer portal, these teams' lists are loaded with talent. Talent that can make an immediate impact, as the days of sitting out a year are long gone. Hunter and Bailey fit the mold of players that can, and will, make an immediate impact on the Red Raiders' defense.
MORE: ANALYSIS: How good can Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton be in 2025?
Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -