Texas Tech QB Behren Morton questionable for Kent State game
Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Kent State due to a leg injury he sustained in the season opener. Morton, a senior, threw for 201 yards and four touchdowns in a 67-7 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, but he left the game in the second quarter after taking a low hit. Coach Joey McGuire stated that x-rays and MRI results showed no structural damage, only muscle soreness. Morton's status will be evaluated daily. McGuire indicated that Morton's availability to play will depend on how he feels, mentioning that he would participate if he "feels great and is ready to go."
If Morton is unable to play, backup quarterback Will Hammond is prepared to take over. Hammond demonstrated his potential last week by throwing for 92 yards and a touchdown, as well as adding a 64-yard rushing touchdown. Despite the uncertainty surrounding Morton’s status, No. 24 Texas Tech is a significant favorite, with a 48.5-point spread over Kent State, who narrowly won their opener 21-17 against Merrimack. Head coach McGuire aims to keep Morton in rhythm for upcoming Big 12 play while prioritizing his health.
The Red Raiders aim to continue their momentum at Jones AT&T Stadium, where they have a strong home record with Morton as the starter. Everyone is eagerly awaiting updates on their star quarterback's availability.
