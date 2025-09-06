Texas Tech's defensive line steals the show vs. Kent State
The Texas Tech Red Raiders' defensive line dictated the tempo in Week 1 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. However, they took over against Kent State in Week 2, showing that they have a true game-breaking ability that will be critical when Big 12 offenses come to town.
In the first half, the Red Raiders recorded three sacks, one from each of David Bailey, A.J. Holmes Jr., Romello Height. Bailey, a transfer from Stanford, showed his ability to win in a variety of ways. On one play he spun off the tackle to force a hurry in the backfield, and on another, he powers through the line to get a sack of his own.
However, no single play was more "game-breaking" than when Holmes batted Kent State quarterback CJ Montes' screen pass to the running back, which was then caught by defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard, who returned it 55 yards for a touchdown.
The former walk-on at Upper Iowa and Northern Illinois has proven his value at every level of football. At Texas Tech, it has been no different, as Gill-Howard finished the game with four tackles (three solo).
"I ran the ball in high school," Gill-Howard said in the post-game broadcast. "Lee Hunter hit him, A.J. tipped it, I caught it … I haven't done that since high school."
Holmes, though, was a one-man wrecking crew. Along with his sack and the pass deflection that led to Gill-Howard's pick-six, he also recorded four tackles (all solo) along with two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.
The defensive pressure's fingerprints were not just in the stat sheet but in Kent State's offensive game plan. The Golden Flashes found the majority of its success in short passes behind the line of scrimmage, as the Red Raiders' defensive front made it hard to stand in the pocket and deliver on offense.
And in the running game, Kent State struggled to find any movement. The Golden Flashes finished with 64 yards on 34 carries, an average of 1.9 yards per rush attempt.
"We know that the sky isn't the limit because people have been on the moon," Gill-Howard said. "We all play over each other, with each other, embracing each others' game. We've got six seniors, six different body types … everybody can do different things. We all know that, so that's how we are able to play with each other so well."
