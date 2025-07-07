Texas Tech projected to land nation's No. 1 overall recruit in 2027 class
The recruiting momentum is picking up for Texas Tech following a big weekend. After sending shockwaves through the college football world by beating out Texas for five-star OL Felix Ojo, the Red Raiders have now received a prediction to land the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2027 class.
On Monday, Rivals' recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman put in a prediction for the Red Raiders to land five-star EDGE LaDamion Guyton. The 6-3, 240-pound prospect out of Georgia has an offer list that includes programs like Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, and his home-state Georgia Bulldogs. But Texas Tech has made Guyton a priority for the 2027 class, and the vibe is good enough that Spiegelman felt confident putting in a prediction.
