Red Raider Review

Texas Tech projected to land nation's No. 1 overall recruit in 2027 class

Texas Tech is now predicted to land the top overall recruit in the country for the 2027 class, LaDamion Guyton.

Chris Breiler

James Snook-Imagn Images
In this story:

The recruiting momentum is picking up for Texas Tech following a big weekend. After sending shockwaves through the college football world by beating out Texas for five-star OL Felix Ojo, the Red Raiders have now received a prediction to land the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2027 class.

On Monday, Rivals' recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman put in a prediction for the Red Raiders to land five-star EDGE LaDamion Guyton. The 6-3, 240-pound prospect out of Georgia has an offer list that includes programs like Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, and his home-state Georgia Bulldogs. But Texas Tech has made Guyton a priority for the 2027 class, and the vibe is good enough that Spiegelman felt confident putting in a prediction.

- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -

More Texas Tech News

BREAKING: Texas Tech lands massive top ten offensive line recruit, beating out Big Ten and SEC powerhouses

Texas Tech rated higher than Michigan in 2026 EA Sports college football game

Is Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton the most underrated QB in the Big 12?

Texas Tech snubbed by homegrown talent as Michigan steals the elite wideout

Texas Tech Football: Red Raiders aim to end brutal 17-year drought in 2025

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Recruiting