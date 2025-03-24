Dylan Volantis Makes Case for Starter After Leading Longhorns to Series Win Over LSU
Freshman pitcher Dylan Volantis is quickly proving to be one of the most crucial pickups for Texas baseball this season.
The No. 8 Longhorns secured the series win over the No. 2 LSU Tigers this weekend, capped off with a 6-2 victory in Austin on Sunday with the help of Volantis as relief. Coming in to replace junior transfer pitcher Ruger Riojas in the sixth inning, Volantis retired nine out of the last 10 LSU batters he faced and threw a career-high five strikeouts to leave the Tigers scoreless across the final three innings.
Volantis has tossed a combined 23 strikes over 21 total innings pitched in eight appearances on the mound and has only walked four batters and allowed five runs. He's now aided the Longhorns in claiming two SEC series, including their first conference sweep against Mississippi State.
His resume looks primed to earn him the starting job, and although he has already started once for the Longhorns versus Santa Clara, where Texas cruised past the Broncos 6-1, he has since yet to make another.
But head coach Jim Schlossnagle said it might not be far in the future when fans can see Volantis as a regular on the frontline and in the bullpen.
"Volantis just fills the strike zone up, it's what he does," Schlossnagle said during his post-game press conference on Sunday. "I think what makes him ideal as a relief pitcher is he throws strikes, which you'd like out of every pitcher, throws multiple pitches for strikes, he's unique. He certainly has starter written all over him, and we'd like to get to that point when our team's good enough."
Volantis' current 1.29 ERA is the lowest among pitchers that have played in over a full inning, and he is one of five who have pitched in over 20 total innings, nearly all of them as a relief pitcher.
Prior to coming to the Forty Acres, Volantis was the spotlight starter at Westlake, but he said the switch to relief has been equally as fulfilling.
"For me, it's exciting, always keeps me on my toes, just always get ready no matter what," Volantis said. "Second inning, you need a long relief, even just two outs, one out, in the ninth, it always keeps me on my toes. Just go out there and do my thing."
Now having propelled Texas to its first two conference series wins, Volantis looks to be a reliable arm for Schlossnagle and the team's tailored offense. Having Schlossnagle flip the young pitcher out of a letter of intent with Southern California is certainly playing out to be one of the best moves for the program.
"In the middle of the summer, I didn't really know where I was going to be going, but once I came here, on that plane ride back I texted Coach [Schlossnagle] and I was saying that I'm 100% in," Volantis said. "I want to be a part of this team and program. The legacy this program has, I couldn't miss that opportunity."
The Longhorns are back in action at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Tuesday as they take on the Sam Houston Bearkats at 6:30 p.m. CT.