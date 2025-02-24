Longhorns Country

Longhorns Baseball Climbs Into D1Baseball's Top 15

A sweep of Dartmouth propelled the Longhorns further up in the D1Baseball Top 25.

Connor Zimmerlee

Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We are games into the Jim Schlossnagle era in Austin and so far the fans are undoubtedly excited about what the team has shown. And for good reason, as they have shown an ability to win games in more ways than one.

After a strong opening weekend saw them pick up a pair of wins thanks to their bats, the Texas Longhorns (5-1) flipped the script during their series with Dartmouth. Sweeping the Big Green, they saw the pitching staff carry the load in all three games.

Max Belye
Texas Longhorns outfielders Easton Winfield (9) and Max Belyeu (44) celebrate a score during the game against Dartmouth at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Each of Texas' first two wins were one-run triumphs, with the bullpen slamming the door shut on late rallies from Dartmouth to seal the deal. Then on Sunday it was a much easier victory as the combination of Kade Bing and Dylan Volantis combined to only allow one run on three hits.

Rewarded for their impressive three-game sweep, the Longhorns were moved up in the D1Baseball top 25 again for the second consecutive week. One week after being moved up to No. 16, they climbed one spot up to No. 15.

Coming up this week for the Longhorns as they attempt to keep climbing the rankings is the conclusion to their mini homestand, which wraps up on Tuesday against Incarnate Word. That will be followed by a trip west to Las Vegas where they will take place in the Las Vegas Classic.

