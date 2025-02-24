Longhorns Baseball Climbs Into D1Baseball's Top 15
We are games into the Jim Schlossnagle era in Austin and so far the fans are undoubtedly excited about what the team has shown. And for good reason, as they have shown an ability to win games in more ways than one.
After a strong opening weekend saw them pick up a pair of wins thanks to their bats, the Texas Longhorns (5-1) flipped the script during their series with Dartmouth. Sweeping the Big Green, they saw the pitching staff carry the load in all three games.
Each of Texas' first two wins were one-run triumphs, with the bullpen slamming the door shut on late rallies from Dartmouth to seal the deal. Then on Sunday it was a much easier victory as the combination of Kade Bing and Dylan Volantis combined to only allow one run on three hits.
Rewarded for their impressive three-game sweep, the Longhorns were moved up in the D1Baseball top 25 again for the second consecutive week. One week after being moved up to No. 16, they climbed one spot up to No. 15.
Coming up this week for the Longhorns as they attempt to keep climbing the rankings is the conclusion to their mini homestand, which wraps up on Tuesday against Incarnate Word. That will be followed by a trip west to Las Vegas where they will take place in the Las Vegas Classic.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Longhorns Notebook: No. 16 Texas Rides Pitching to Dartmouth Sweep
MORE: Elite 4-Star WR Naeem Burroughs Sets Visit Date With Texas Longhorns
MORE: Five Texas Longhorns Ranked Inside Top-100 Returning Players List
MORE: Texas Longhorns DT Bill Norton Confirms Departure for 2025