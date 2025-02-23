Longhorns Country

Longhorns Trail Dartmouth 1-0 After Second Inning: Live Updates

The Longhorns look to keep their winning ways rolling and a sweep of Dartmouth.

Connor Zimmerlee

Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Neither of the first two wins in this series for the No. 16 Texas Longhorns (4-1) have come easy. Both victories have been one-run wins, with each of them featuring the Dartmouth Big Green (0-2) putting together a late rally to try and secure the upset.

Fortunately for the Longhorns, however, in both instances their bullpen got the job done when it absolutely needed to. Friday's win saw Thomas Burns come in and slam the door shut for the save with Saturday's bullpen hero coming in the form of Max Grubbs.

Now, they turn their attention to Sunday and a potential series sweep.

Follow along as we provide live updates as the Longhorns square off against the Big Green on Sunday afternoon from UFCU Disch-Falk Field, looking to win their fifth straight game and sweep the series.

Tommy Farmer IV
Texas Longhorns outfielder Tommy Farmer IV (43) celebrates a hit for a double during the game against Dartmouth at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Live updates will be available after first pitch.

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

1B - Kimble Schuessler

RF - Max Belyeu

SS - Jalin Flores

3B - Adrian Rodriguez

CF - Will Gasparino

C - Cole Chamberlain

LF - Tommy Farmer IV

DH - Easton Winfield

2B - Ethan Mendoza

P - Kade Bing

Top First:

Kade Bing (Texas) pitching

Banez: Single

Banez picked off

Rodriguez: Walk

Krewson: Single

Both runners advanced (passed ball)

Brown: RBI ground out to short, Krewson to third, Longhorns trail 1-0

Hower: Groundout to first

Bottom First:

Nate Isler (Dartmouth) pitching

Schuessler: Pop out to first

Belyeu: Hit by pitch

Flores: Fly out to right

Rodriguez: Double

Gasparino: Groundout to first

Top Second:

DeMastrie: Strikeout swinging

Riess: Fly out to center

Casebonne: Fly out to right

Bottom Second:

Chamberlain: Hit by pitch

Farmer: Strikeout looking

Winfield: Grounded into double play (4-6-3)

Top Third:

Puig: Groundout to second

Banez: Groundout to short

Rodriguez: Hit by pitch

Krewson: Fly out to left

Connor Zimmerlee
CONNOR ZIMMERLEE

Connor Zimmerlee is a writer and reporter for the FanNation network. Zimmerlee received his Bachelor's of Journalism from the University of Texas at Austin and graduated from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism with a Master's of Science in Journalism with a Specialization in Sports Media. 

