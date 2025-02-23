Longhorns Trail Dartmouth 1-0 After Second Inning: Live Updates
Neither of the first two wins in this series for the No. 16 Texas Longhorns (4-1) have come easy. Both victories have been one-run wins, with each of them featuring the Dartmouth Big Green (0-2) putting together a late rally to try and secure the upset.
Fortunately for the Longhorns, however, in both instances their bullpen got the job done when it absolutely needed to. Friday's win saw Thomas Burns come in and slam the door shut for the save with Saturday's bullpen hero coming in the form of Max Grubbs.
Now, they turn their attention to Sunday and a potential series sweep.
Follow along as we provide live updates as the Longhorns square off against the Big Green on Sunday afternoon from UFCU Disch-Falk Field, looking to win their fifth straight game and sweep the series.
Live updates will be available after first pitch.
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
1B - Kimble Schuessler
RF - Max Belyeu
SS - Jalin Flores
3B - Adrian Rodriguez
CF - Will Gasparino
C - Cole Chamberlain
LF - Tommy Farmer IV
DH - Easton Winfield
2B - Ethan Mendoza
P - Kade Bing
Top First:
Kade Bing (Texas) pitching
Banez: Single
Banez picked off
Rodriguez: Walk
Krewson: Single
Both runners advanced (passed ball)
Brown: RBI ground out to short, Krewson to third, Longhorns trail 1-0
Hower: Groundout to first
Bottom First:
Nate Isler (Dartmouth) pitching
Schuessler: Pop out to first
Belyeu: Hit by pitch
Flores: Fly out to right
Rodriguez: Double
Gasparino: Groundout to first
Top Second:
DeMastrie: Strikeout swinging
Riess: Fly out to center
Casebonne: Fly out to right
Bottom Second:
Chamberlain: Hit by pitch
Farmer: Strikeout looking
Winfield: Grounded into double play (4-6-3)
Top Third:
Puig: Groundout to second
Banez: Groundout to short
Rodriguez: Hit by pitch
Krewson: Fly out to left
