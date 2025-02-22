Longhorns Country

Longhorns and Dartmouth Tied 1-1 After Second Inning: Live Updates

Texas aiming to secure its fourth straight win with a victory over Dartmouth on Saturday.

The No. 16 Texas Longhorns (3-1) are back in action, folks, as they prepare to take on the Dartmouth Big Green (0-1) in the second game of their three-game, home opening series.

It was a tight 4-3 win for the Longhorns in the series opener, with the weather putting a dampener on the bats. Multiple loud fly ball outs were recorded off their bats as the wind knocked them down and kept them in the park.

Texas' bats got the job done, though, playing small ball and pushing across enough runs to take the win. As for the pitching staff, they weren't quite as sharp as as they likely would have liked but did they held off a late rally and prevented Dartmouth from coming all the way back.

Follow along as we provide live updates as the Longhorns square off against the Big Green on Saturday afternoon from UFCU Disch-Falk Field, looking to win their fourth straight game and the series.

Live updates will be available after first pitch.

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

1B - Kimble Schuessler

RF - Max Belyeu

SS - Jalin Flores

3B - Adrian Rodriguez

CF - Will Gasparino

LF - Tommy Farmer IV

DH - Easton Winfield

2B - Casey Borba

C - Rylan Galvan

P - Luke Harrison

Top First:

Luke Harrison (Texas) pitching

Riess: E5

Riess to second on wild pitch

Banez: Pop out to third

Krewson: Run-scoring single (unearned), Longhorns trail 1-0

Brown: Groundout to second, Krewson to second

Hower: Groundout to first

Bottom First:

Eddie Albert (Dartmouth) pitching

Schuessler: Groundout to second

Belyeu: Single

Flores: Single

Rodriguez: Walk

Runners advance on wild pitch, Longhorns tie game 1-1

Gasparino: Fielder's choice, Flores out at home, Rodriguez to third

Farmer: Strikeout looking

Top Second:

DeMastrie: Fly out to right

Rodriguez: Double

MIller: Groundout to pitcher, Rodriguez to third

Puig: Strikeout looking

Bottom Second:

Winfield: Strikeout swinging

Borba: Fly out to right

Galvan: Strikeout looking

Connor Zimmerlee is a writer and reporter for the FanNation network. Zimmerlee received his Bachelor's of Journalism from the University of Texas at Austin and graduated from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism with a Master's of Science in Journalism with a Specialization in Sports Media. 

