Longhorns and Dartmouth Tied 1-1 After Second Inning: Live Updates
The No. 16 Texas Longhorns (3-1) are back in action, folks, as they prepare to take on the Dartmouth Big Green (0-1) in the second game of their three-game, home opening series.
It was a tight 4-3 win for the Longhorns in the series opener, with the weather putting a dampener on the bats. Multiple loud fly ball outs were recorded off their bats as the wind knocked them down and kept them in the park.
Texas' bats got the job done, though, playing small ball and pushing across enough runs to take the win. As for the pitching staff, they weren't quite as sharp as as they likely would have liked but did they held off a late rally and prevented Dartmouth from coming all the way back.
Follow along as we provide live updates as the Longhorns square off against the Big Green on Saturday afternoon from UFCU Disch-Falk Field, looking to win their fourth straight game and the series.
Live updates will be available after first pitch.
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
1B - Kimble Schuessler
RF - Max Belyeu
SS - Jalin Flores
3B - Adrian Rodriguez
CF - Will Gasparino
LF - Tommy Farmer IV
DH - Easton Winfield
2B - Casey Borba
C - Rylan Galvan
P - Luke Harrison
Top First:
Luke Harrison (Texas) pitching
Riess: E5
Riess to second on wild pitch
Banez: Pop out to third
Krewson: Run-scoring single (unearned), Longhorns trail 1-0
Brown: Groundout to second, Krewson to second
Hower: Groundout to first
Bottom First:
Eddie Albert (Dartmouth) pitching
Schuessler: Groundout to second
Belyeu: Single
Flores: Single
Rodriguez: Walk
Runners advance on wild pitch, Longhorns tie game 1-1
Gasparino: Fielder's choice, Flores out at home, Rodriguez to third
Farmer: Strikeout looking
Top Second:
DeMastrie: Fly out to right
Rodriguez: Double
MIller: Groundout to pitcher, Rodriguez to third
Puig: Strikeout looking
Bottom Second:
Winfield: Strikeout swinging
Borba: Fly out to right
Galvan: Strikeout looking
