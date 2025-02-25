No. 15 Longhorns Wrapping Up Home Stand Against Incarnate Word
For the first time this season the No. 15 Texas Longhorns (5-1) appear set to play a midweek game. They were set to kick off their midweek slate last Tuesday against the Houston Cougars, however the weather did not cooperate and led to the game being cancelled.
Now, though, they are set to welcome the Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-1) to UFCU Disch-Falk Field. The Cardinals enter this game red-hot, having won four straight games on the back of an offense capable of effortlessly putting up crooked numbers on the scoreboard.
In the other dugout the Longhorns enter this game on a five-game winning streak and fresh off a sweep of the Dartmouth Big Green. That sweep was headlined by the pitching staff, as they held them to six runs over three games.
They will look to keep that momentum rolling when they welcome the Cardinals to Austin on Tuesday night.
How to watch/listen
Tuesday Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m. CT - SEC Network+ / TexasSports.com/Audio
Incarnate Word by the numbers
- Record - 7-1
- Runs scored - 100
- Runs allowed - 49
- Team Avg. - .393
- Team ERA - 6.04
Incarnate Word wins this game if...
Similar to the Longhorns, its pitching staff can piece together a solid outing. There's no doubt the Cardinals offense can get the job done, as they boast a lineup capable of putting up runs in a hurry. Pitching, though, could make or break their chances of winning.
Through their first eight games they own a 6.04 team ERA while opponents have hit .285 against them. And now they face a lineup equally as capable of putting up a bunch of runs. While they didn't do so against Dartmouth, we've seen the Longhorns put up 10-plus runs twice so far.
If they can keep them in check enough for the offense do its job, then the Cardinals could pick up a huge upset win.
Texas wins this game if...
Its pitching staff can contain the Cardinals' explosive offense. Through their first eight games they have averaged a whopping 12.5 runs per game, having posted 12-plus runs in six of their seven victories. The seventh win was a strong showing, too, as they scored eight runs.
On the other hand, Texas' pitching staff has been a strong point of emphasis through its first six games. Under the guidance of new pitching coach Max Weiner, the Longhorns sport a 2.91 team ERA and have allowed only 18 runs -- 17 of which were earned. If they can keep UIW's bats in check then the Longhorns have a good chance at extending their winning streak.
