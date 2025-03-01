No. 15 Texas Looking to Extend Winning Streak Against Texas Tech
Not all wins are created equal. The No. 15 Texas Longhorns (7-1) learned that lesson once again on Friday night when they defeated the Washington Huskies (3-7) 10-9. On paper this looks like a thrilling back-and-forth affair that Texas pulled out in the end.
In reality, though, it was a near collapse for the Longhorns as they went ahead 9-1 and then proceeded to be outscored 8-1 in the seventh and eighth innings. Fortunately they were able to push across the extra run they needed to hang on for the win by the skin of their teeth.
As for their next opponent, the Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-5), they were able to complete their comeback attempt on Friday against Illinois. Trailing 5-4 heading into the ninth inning, they went out and put up six runs which ultimately secured them a 10-6 victory.
Now, the Longhorns look to erase the rough end to last night's win and turn their eyes toward Saturday with a chance to extend their winning streak against an old Big 12 foe.
How to watch/listen:
Saturday March 1 at 6 p.m. CT - D1Baseball/TexasSports.com/Audio
Texas Tech by the numbers:
- Record - 2-5
- Runs scored - 45
- Runs allowed - 52
- Team Avg. - .263
- Team Avg. against - .290
- Team ERA - 5.85
Texas Tech wins this game if...
It can get starter Luke Harrison out of the game early and force the Longhorns into a bullpen game. Heading into the seventh inningo on Friday night Texas held a 9-1 lead and appeared safe from the possibility of having to use any of its high-leverage arms. That was not the case.
Ultimately the Longhorns had to use four of their best arms out of the bullpen in Ruger Riojas, Thomas Burns, Andre Duplantier II and Max Grubbs to hang on for the 10-9 lead. While some of those guys can likely go again, their leash will likely be much shorter if there even is one.
So for the Red Raiders, the goal is simple -- wake the bats up early, get Harrison out of the game and force Texas to turn to other arms out of the bullpen.
Texas wins this game if...
On the other end of the spectrum, the Longhorns will win this game if Luke Harrison looks like the version that dominated Ole Miss' lineup. It may feel a bit obvious to make this the key point but sometimes the obvious choices are the ones that just make sense.
Harrison was named SEC Pitcher of the Week for his outing against a potent Rebels offense, as he tossed 6.1 shutout innings with a career-high six strikeouts. He was shakier against Dartmouth, however, only lasting 3.1 innings and allowing two runs with one being earned.
If Texas gets the version of Harrison from his first start then it will be in good shape to leave Saturday with a win to push its winning streak to eight games. Otherwise, the Longhorns could be in for a long night.
