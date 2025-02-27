Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Unveil Replacement for Spring Football Game

The Texas Longhorns and athletic director Chris Del Conte made a major announcement on Wednesday.

The Texas Longhorns are one of a handful of major programs to announce their decision to move away from a traditional spring football game in favor of a different approach.

This news came as a major disappointment to many Texas fans, who annually looked forward to a chance to see their favorite team take the field with an added bonus of free admission.

However, Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte will not let the fans hang their heads too long.

On Wednesday night during his annual Town Hall Meeting, Del Conte unveiled the university's plans for a replacement event known as 'Texas Football Fan Day', which will take place on April 26, and consist of numerous different types of interaticve events for fans.

Among those activities are photo ops with players, team autographs, a team shop fire sale, with more teased to be revealed at a later date.

As for camp itself, what could that look like? Obviously they will still go through traditional, as those reps will be critical for the young players to get integrated into the fold.

However, as Del Conte revealed, Sarkisian and Texas will now be taking a more 'NFL-like' approach, with an OTA-style camp.

"Sark comes to me and says 'I think we're going to go to OTAs," Del Conte said. "We've got to look at spring ball differently. We're trying to win a national championship. We've got 25 new kids. We've got to get them into our system. We've got to coach them up."

