Longhorns Strike First, Lead Dartmouth 2-0 After First Inning: Live Updates
College baseball is finally set to return to UFCU Disch-Falk Field, as the No. 16 Texas Longhorns (2-1) prepare for a three-game weekend series against the Dartmouth Big Green. After their Tuesday contest against Houston was canceled due to weather, this is officially the home opener.
For Dartmouth, Friday marks the first game of its 2025 campaign. As for the Longhorns, they played three games on opening weekend at Globe Life Field and started the Jim Schlossnagle ere off with a strong 2-1 recorc, including back-to-back wins over Ole Miss and Oklahoma State.
Now they turn their attention to the first three-game series of the year, looking to make it three straight wins on Friday.
Follow along as we provide live updates as the Longhorns square off against the Big Green on Friday afternoon from UFCU Disch-Falk Field, looking to win their third straight game.
Live updates will be available after first pitch.
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
1B - Kimble Schuessler
RF - Max Belyeu
SS - Jalin Flores
3B - Adrian Rodriguez
CF - Will Gasparino
LF - Tommy Farmer IV
DH - Easton Winfield
C - Rylan Galvan
2B - Ethan Mendoza
P - Jared Spencer
Top First:
Jared Spencer (Texas) pitching
Riess: Single
Krewson: Groundout to second, Riess to second
Hower: Strikeout swinging
Brown: Walk
Riess picked off
DeMastrie: will lead off second
Bottom First:
Marco Dumsky (Dartmouth) pitching
Schuessler: Single
Belyeu: Single, Schuessler to third
Flores: Sac fly, Schuessler scores, Longhorns lead 1-0
Rodriguez: Fly out to right
Gasparino: Walk
Farmer: RBI double, Longhorns lead 2-0
Winfield: Strikeout looking
