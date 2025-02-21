Longhorns Country

Longhorns Strike First, Lead Dartmouth 2-0 After First Inning: Live Updates

Texas looks to keep its winning ways going as it welcomes Dartmouth to town.

College baseball is finally set to return to UFCU Disch-Falk Field, as the No. 16 Texas Longhorns (2-1) prepare for a three-game weekend series against the Dartmouth Big Green. After their Tuesday contest against Houston was canceled due to weather, this is officially the home opener.

For Dartmouth, Friday marks the first game of its 2025 campaign. As for the Longhorns, they played three games on opening weekend at Globe Life Field and started the Jim Schlossnagle ere off with a strong 2-1 recorc, including back-to-back wins over Ole Miss and Oklahoma State.

Now they turn their attention to the first three-game series of the year, looking to make it three straight wins on Friday.

Jalin Flores and Tommy Farmer I
Feb 16, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys compete against the Texas Longhorns during the Shriner's Children's College Showdown at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Follow along as we provide live updates as the Longhorns square off against the Big Green on Friday afternoon from UFCU Disch-Falk Field, looking to win their third straight game.

Live updates will be available after first pitch.

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

1B - Kimble Schuessler

RF - Max Belyeu

SS - Jalin Flores

3B - Adrian Rodriguez

CF - Will Gasparino

LF - Tommy Farmer IV

DH - Easton Winfield

C - Rylan Galvan

2B - Ethan Mendoza

P - Jared Spencer

Top First:

Jared Spencer (Texas) pitching

Riess: Single

Krewson: Groundout to second, Riess to second

Hower: Strikeout swinging

Brown: Walk

Riess picked off

DeMastrie: will lead off second

Bottom First:

Marco Dumsky (Dartmouth) pitching

Schuessler: Single

Belyeu: Single, Schuessler to third

Flores: Sac fly, Schuessler scores, Longhorns lead 1-0

Rodriguez: Fly out to right

Gasparino: Walk

Farmer: RBI double, Longhorns lead 2-0

Winfield: Strikeout looking

