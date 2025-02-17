No. 19 Longhorns Closing Weekend Against No. 17 Oklahoma State: Live Updates
It has certainly been an eventful opening weekend so far for the No. 19 Texas Longhorns (1-1). Their first two games have had drastically different outcomes, one bad and one great.
Starting off with the not so great, the Longhorns dropped their opener on Friday night to Louisville. Now, losses happen and so reading too much into one, let alone the first game of the year, is not a smart idea.
That being said, though, it was a loss that stung Texas. Two seperate leads were blown in back-to-back innings, including allowing a pair of runs to come home in the 10th which lead to a 4-3 walk off loss.
A mere 24 hours later and the Longhorns were feeling completely different following a win over Ole Miss. Not just any win, but a 10-0 run-rule victory in seven innings. Behind a career outing from Luke Harrison and the offensive explosion, Texas was able to cruise to the first win of the Jim Schlossnagle area.
Now, the attention turns to a former conference foe, as the weekend wraps up with a clash against the No. 17 Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-1)
Follow along as we provide live updates as the Longhorns square off against the Cowboys on Sunday evening from Globe Life Field, looking to win their second game in a row.
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below:
1B - Kimble Schuessler
3B - Adrian Rodriguez
LF - Tommy Farmer IV
RF - Max Belyeu
CF - Will Gasparino
SS - Jalin Flores
DH - Cole Chamberlain
C - Rylan Galvan
2B - Ethan Mendoza
P - Kade Bing
