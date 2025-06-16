Texas Baseball Aggressively Pursuing Elite ACC Portal Recruit
In the current climate of college sports the best teams are the ones that can recruit aggressively, especially when it comes to attacking the transfer portal. Under the guidance of Jim Schlossnagle, the Texas Longhorns have shown they are not afraid to do exactly that.
This was illustrated during his first offseason in Austin in 2024 with the additions of second baseman Ethan Mendoza and left-handed pitcher Jared Spencer from the portal. He's been equally as aggressive this offseason as well, having landed Wichita State's Josh Livingston, Butler's Jack Moroknek, Georgia State's Kaleb Freeman and most recently, Mississippi State's Luke Dotson. They aren't done, either.
On Monday afternoon, On3 reported that the Longhorns are battling a pair of SEC foes for one of the premier players in the portal -- Virginia's Henry Ford. Those two schools being Tennessee and Mississippi State.
Landing Ford would be arguably be the biggest portal win for the Longhorns in the Schlossnagle era. Anchoring the Virginia lineup this season, the Second Team All-ACC member was one of the best players not just on the Cavaliers, but in the conference.
He slashed a superb .362/.420/.575 while leading the Cavaliers in a plethora of offensive categories, including hits (75), multi-hit games (25) and home runs (11), while his 46 RBI were the second most on the team. Also a model of availability, he was one of only four to start all of 50 of Virginia's games, with 34 coming in right field and the other 16 at first base.
Of course, just because Texas and its two SEC foes are battling for Ford's services does not mean he will choose one of the three. Ford is also a highly-valued prospect in the July's MLB Draft, considered by many a top-150 prospect and could hear his name called in the first five rounds. At that point him choosing to play pro ball would be a strong possibility.
Ultimately, the decision from Ford may hinge on how he feels his prospects are at the next level. Should he choose to play another year of college ball, though, then don't count out Schlossnagle and his ability to reel in the big fish from the portal.