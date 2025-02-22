Texas Baseball Overcomes Pitching Struggles to Secure Series Win vs. Dartmouth
As the No. 16 Texas Longhorns found themselves in another tight matchup against the Dartmouth Big Green, junior pitcher Max Grubbs shut down a bases-loaded situation in the top of the eighth to prevent a potential upset on Saturday.
Grubbs capped off a 3-2 win to claim the series where the Longhorns struggled to find their rhythm on the mound, giving up a total of four walks, two hit-by-pitches, one wild pitch and five hits across five different pitchers.
"[It's] kind of like the turnover battle in football, the free base war in baseball really is a big determining factor of who wins and loses the game," head coach Jim Schlossnagle said during post-game interviews. "We gave up a lot of free bases, and that's going to have to be better."
After reaching first base on an error from third baseman Adrian Rodriguez, starting junior pitcher Luke Harrison threw a wild pitch that allowed Dartmouth left fielder Azel Riess to advance to second. A single from shortstop Elliot Krewson allowed Riess to score, unearned, and Dartmouth was officially the first one on the board.
Two singles and a walk from the Longhorns would set them up nicely for Rodriguez to advance on another wild pitch, tying things up at the bottom of the first.
However, that would be the only run allowed by Dartmouth starting pitcher Eddie Albert across his four innings of work. Albert stunned five Texas batters, including top two hitters graduate student and first baseman Kimble Schuessler and junior right fielder Max Belyeu, while allowing only four hits and one walk.
Harrison kept the Big Green at bay until the top of the fourth where he let a single rip out to right field, followed up by a hit by pitch and sacrifice bunt to put runners at second and third base.
Head coach Jim Schlossnagle quickly pulled Harrison for freshman right-hander Drew Rerrick, but he immediately allowed first baseman Ethan Brown to make it home on a fielder’s choice to extend Dartmouth’s lead to 2-1. Rerrick followed up with a balk and a walk, and he didn’t return for the top of the fifth.
Texas finally found some comfort in senior right-hander Andre Duplantier, who gave some cushion for Rodriguez to slam a double and freshman center fielder Will Gasparino hit a single for an RBI to tie things up once again.
Duplantier would end up taking the win, accumulating three strikeouts and allowing one hit through 3.2 innings pitched.
"I thought [Andre] was the highlight of the game," Schlossnagle said. "[He] did a really good job of sailing the storm in the middle of the game. He just pitches with a real slow heartbeat, so he's a good one."
Belyeu cracked a double in the bottom of the seventh that slipped right out of freshman center fielder Axel Riess’ glove to put Texas up 3-2, and the rest of the afternoon was put in the hands of Grubbs. Duplantier was subbed out for redshirt senior Will Mercer, yet one walk had Schlossnagle exchanging him for Grubbs to finish things out.
Texas returns to UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Sunday at noon in hopes of completing the shutout against Dartmouth.
