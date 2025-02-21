Texas Longhorns' Head Coach Vic Schaefer Pledging '10 For 10' For Senior Day
AUSTIN - As the No. 2 Texas Longhorns gear up for their final road trip of the regular season, they are also preparing for one final home game. Against Florida on Mar, 2, the Longhorns will play their final SEC game of the season and head coach Vic Schaefer has pledged to donate $10,000 to the Neighborhood Longhorns Program if there are 10,000 people in the stands.
The Longhorns have drawn back-to-back crowds of over 10,000 for ranked matchups against No. 2 South Carolina and No. 5 LSU and want to do the same when they honor the seniors. There are five seniors on the team, Rori Harmon, Laila Phelia, Shay Holle, Aaliyah Moore, and Taylor Jones.
However, three of these players, Harmon and Phelia have redshirt years available. While it has already been announced that Phelia will return next year, Harmon has yet to make or announce her decision.
Despite the senior day festivities that will take place, Schaefer knows the impact that his team has on the Austin area. Seeing the success of the team has led to many new and young fans, a group that Schaefer knows can be impacted by seeing positive role models like his team.
"I talk to our kids all the time about making time after a game, you know, doing what we do when the game's over, going out to the stands and, taking pictures, signing autographs," Schaefer said. "It may be the same person each game in every game, same autograph, same picture, but you just never know what that impact is going to be on that young person. And in life, young people are our leaders of tomorrow, and for us, the opportunity that God gives us, putting us in this position that we're in here at the University of Texas, my players as student-athletes, and my staff as coaches, I believe that we need to do our part in in in try to make a positive impact on young people."
Schaefer knows that through his program, he is not only building basketball players but wants to build good people and send good women out into society. He is an advocate for women's sports at every level and supports his athletes unconditionally.
He feels that they deserve the support they have been receiving lately and wants to give back to the community to show his appreciation for their support.
The No. 2 Texas Longhorns will play their next game on Monday against Georgia on the road. The game will tip off at 6 p.m.
