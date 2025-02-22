Texas Longhorns Catcher Kimble Schuessler Getting Comfortable as Lead Hitter
Following a wave of adjustments to a Texas Longhorns baseball squad under new management in head coach Jim Schlossnagle, graduate student and first baseman Kimble Schuessler has had to quickly adapt to his new home on the starting lineup as the lead hitter.
Last season, Schuessler's name was found as low as fifth on the list as the designated hitter, stepping up in wake of the team's best batters, such as former Longhorns Jared Thomas and Peyton Powell.
Now rather than being the catcher who sits behind home plate waiting for the ball, Schuessler is the first to stand beside it when Texas takes the field, and he's already gotten comfortable.
"We had a conversation before today that [I] just kind of wanted to fill him in on why he's hitting the lead-off, and it's because he's a good hitter," Schlossnagle said during the team's post game media availability on Friday. "And I like him there, because I do think that, I mean Mendoza, I don't know what his own base percentage is at the moment, that he's been getting on base, puts together good at bats. If we can get Galvan or whoever hits eighth to do the same thing, then you have Schuessler and Belyeu hitting with guys on base. It's more about that process.
"People get caught up in the lead-off hitter, like leading off the game. It's not just about leading off the game. It only happens one time. In an ideal world, you want somebody that gets on base, and then you need a good hitter."
In Texas' 4-3 win over Dartmouth on Friday afternoon, Schuessler registered a hit for every at-bat, recording three total for a new season-high. He slammed two singles, a double, and one RBI that brought sophomore infielder Ethan Mendoza in to extend Texas' lead.
So far this season, Schuessler has recorded at least one hit in every game, and now has two doubles, two RBI and a walk to sit at a .353 batting average, tied for second place with freshman Adrian Rodriguez.
When asked if his approach had changed this season knowing that he would be the one to kick things off, Schuessler said it's remained the same, alongside his focus of helping his teammates.
"Coach [Schlossnagle] told me he was going to bat me at lead-off, he trusted me to get on base. And really, that's my only goal, is to get on base for the team, whether it's a hit by pitch, walk or single, taking my hit," Schuessler said.
Schuessler and the No. 16 Longhorns will return on Saturday at noon to face Dartmouth in the second game of the weekend series at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: No. 1 Texas Softball Drops First Game of the Season
MORE: Is More College Football Playoff Expansion On The Horizon?
MORE: How Arch Manning Gives Texas Longhorns Offense 'Little Bit More Versatility'
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Head Coach Vic Schaefer Pledging '10 For 10' For Senior Day
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Xavier Worthy Wins Chiefs Rookie of the Year Award