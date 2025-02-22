No. 1 Texas Softball Drops First Game of the Season
No. 1 Texas softball wrapped up their first day at the Hillenbrand Invitational in Tucson, Arizona with a win and a loss.
The Longhorns started the day taking on No. 20 Stanford, and up until the end of the fifth inning, it was anyone's game. Tied at 4-4 at the bottom of the sixth, the Cardinal took over. Stanford scored five runs on four hits and one Texas error in the inning, putting the score up 9-4. Texas would go on to score a run in the bottom of the seventh, but it wasn't enough, and the Cardinal handed the Longhorns their first loss of the season.
No Texas players scored more than one run in the game, with right fielder Ashton Maloney and centerfielder Kayden Henry scoring in the first inning, outfielder Adayah Wallace in the fourth, designated hitter Katie Cimusz in the fifth and third-baseman Mia Scott wrapping things up in the seventh.
The day wasn't over for Texas, and the Longhorns took on unranked Colorado State later in the day for what would end up being its biggest win of the season. Despite only having one strikeout, pitcher Mac Morgan held the Rams to two runs, while her Horns put up 18 in the five inning game.
If the earlier game was single runs for the player, this one counted with multiple. Designated hitter Reese Atwood led the team with three runs and five RBIs, followed by Maloney, Henry, catcher Katie Stewart, shortstop Leighann Goode and Cimusz with two each. Pinch hitter Rachel Wells, left fielder Vanessa Quiroga and second baseman Shylien Brister closed out the scoring board with one each.
The nine runs in the fourth inning sealed the deal for Texas, already in the run-ahead rule rule margin.
Texas will take on UC Davis and No. 11 Arizona tomorrow for the second day of the tournament.
