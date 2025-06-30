Texas Longhorns Outfielder Set to Enter Transfer Portal
When Jim Schlossnagle was hired last offseason, he and his staff wasted no time hitting the recruiting trail to improve the roster ahead of the 2025 season. This included an aggressive approach with both high school recruits and names in the transfer portal. They suceeeded in this goal, as the Texas Longhorns landed important portal adds such as Ethan Mendoza and Jared Spencer.
Another key name the Longhorns brought in from the transfer portal last offseason was outfielder Easton Winfield. While a potential big addition at the time of his commitment, Winfield would ultimately serve as an occasional spot starter for Texas. Now, after one season in Austin, the outfielder has again placed his name in the transfer portal.
Winfield saw limited action for the Longhorns in 2025. Unfortunately for him he joined a crowded outfield which had two of its three spots anchored by Max Belyeu in right field and Will Gasparino in left. After a bit of a rotation to start the season, left field would eventually be held down by Tommy Farmer IV before an injury to Belyeu forced more shuffling in left.
Easton Winfield becomes the latest Longhorn to enter his name in the transfer portal
Ultimately, he made 24 appearances for Texas during the campaign. Of those appearances he would be a starter in 19 of them. When he did get into the game, he produced mixed results at the plate and could never quite seem to get enough of a rhythm going to force Schlossnagle's hand for more playing time.
The outfielder saw 52 at-bats in his 24 appearances and put together a solid .250/.328/.385 slash line. He also sported a .713 OPS while tallying 13 hits, 11 runs, eight RBI, six walks, four doubles ane one home run. His defense was also strong, providing strong help beyond whichever pitcher was toeing the rubber for the Longhorns.
However, Winfield deciding to transfer once again is not an entirely unsurprising outcome. While Belyeu is likely to be gone to the MLB Draft, and both Gasparino and Farmer have transferred as well, there was no guarantee of playing time for him in 2026.
Jonah Williams emerged down the stretch for the Longhorns in 2025 and is likely to nab a spot next season, as well as his freshman peer in Adrian Rodriguez. That being said, though, look for Schlossnagle and his staff to continue being aggressive in the portal to make up for the depth loss of Winfield.