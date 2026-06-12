Troy vs. West Virginia Prediction, Odds for Men's College World Series Double Elimination Round

The College World Series gets underway on Friday afternoon when the Troy Trojans take on the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Troy enters the tournament with the longest odds amongst all teams to win it all, but they can start their Cinderella run with a big upset win against the Mountaineers.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this game.

Troy vs. West Virginia Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

Troy +1.5 (-108)

West Virginia -1.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Troy +190

West Virginia -250

Total

OVER 10.5 (-106)

UNDER 10.5 (-120)

Troy vs. West Virginia Probable Pitchers

Troy: Benjamin Stubbs, LHP (4.93 ERA)

West Virginia: Chansen Cole, RHP (2.85 ERA)

Troy vs. West Virginia How to Watch

Date: Friday, June 12

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Charles Schwab Field

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Troy record: 38-30

West Virginia record: 45-15

Troy's Path to the College World Series

It's not surprising there's a dark horse team from the Sun Belt Conference in the College World Series, but it's surprising who that team is. Southern Miss was the powerhouse of the conference, while Troy went just 17-13 in conference play. Despite that, Troy got through the Gainesville Regional by beating the likes of Miami and Florida and then defeated Little Rock in the Super Regional to earn a spot in the College World Series. They're now 6-1 in their last seven games.

West Virginia's Path to the College World Series

West Virginia had a strong season in the Big 12, finishing in second place in the conference at 21-9, but they wrapped the regular season up as the No. 9-ranked team in the country. They went 4-1 in the Morgantown Region, bouncing back from a loss to Kentucky by beating the Wildcats twice in a row in the final. The Mountaineers then defeated Cal Poly in the Super Region to earn a spot in the College World Series.

Troy vs. West Virginia Prediction and Pick

West Virginia is going to be tough to beat with Chansen Cole on the mound. He finished 43rd in the country amongst all pitchers in ERA at 2.85. The Mountaineers also have the offense to support him, ranking 26th in the country in team batting average at .307.

Troy did well to get to this spot, but the Trojans were unimpressive playing in a significantly weaker conference than the competition that West Virginia had to deal with. Troy finished the season with a .291 batting average, which ranks 71st in the country.

I'll bet on West Virginia to win by at least two runs.

Pick: West Virginia -1.5 (-118) via FanDuel

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