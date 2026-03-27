Sean Miller's Emotional Message After Texas Longhorns' Season-Ending Loss

Weeks ago, few fans of the Texas Longhorns likely viewed a run into the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament as realistic. In fact, more on their minds was likely just making the tournament itself, after the Longhorns suffered consecutive deflating losses to Oklahoma in the regular-season finale and Ole Miss in the Southeastern Conference tournament.

But fast forward to late March, and the Longhorns had won their First Four, Round of 64 and Round of 32 contests to advance to the second weekend.

Following the Sweet 16 defeat to the No. 2-seeded Purdue Boilermakers, Miller shouted out his team's disposition of not giving up hope, proud of the way they've handled recent trials and tribulations.

Miller's postgame remarks and locker room speech

Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller talks to Texas Longhorns guard Tramon Mark (12) during a timeout against the Purdue Boilermakers in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

"I don't know if I've been a part of a team that has come so far in such a short period of time as these guys," Miller said. "I've used the word 'resilience' to describe our guys, our group, our team. I think it is very appropriate, and tonight's game against Purdue embodies it. It was on full display."

Texas fought back from multiple deficits against the Boilermakers, though ultimately falling on a last-second tip-in from Purdue forward Trey Kaufman-Renn.

The Longhorns overcame foul calls, rebounding inconsistencies and momentum shifts to stay in it until the very end. Miller stated he "would much rather lose a heart-breaker" than any other way, despite the flurry of emotions that come in those close, sudden moments.

"We bounced back in a big way. I think Purdue would probably shake (its) head when I said this, but tonight's game could have gone either way," Miller said.

The embracing of "resilience" especially applied to guard senior duo Jordan Pope and Tramon Mark, who each overcame injuries to leave it all on the floor in their final collegiate game. Pope revealed postgame that he was playing on a broken foot suffered in the second-round game against Gonzaga, while Mark sustained a lower-leg injury after landing on a Purdue player in the second half.

To Miller, what Pope, Mark and their teammates put forth throughout the tournament is an important message towards what his program at Texas is capable of.

"One final comment I gave those guys in the locker room is, 'They'll come a day when I believe everyone in that locker room will watch us at Texas take this next step. And in large part, when we do, a big reason is the tone that they set in our first year,'" Miller said.

His locker room remarks can be heard below:

Now the process of building upon the overachieving success of this postseason begins for Miller, with player turnover already guaranteed through exiting seniors and incoming freshmen.

But even with the personnel changes forthcoming, an identity has been established in Miller's program, one that announces his team will not go away.

"There were so many different times through the season where it looked like, 'Man, if they don't get this next one, they're in trouble,'" Miller said. "And we just found a way to get that next one or stay the course. That was also true at the very end of our season."