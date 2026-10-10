3 Bold Predictions for Texas vs. Oklahoma

One of college football's best rivalries will take center stage in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday afternoon. The No. 1 Texas Longhorns will battle the Oklahoma Sooners in the 122nd edition of the Red River Rivalry.

Texas won the last two meetings, and this year's matchup mirrors last year's. The defenses should control the game's outcome, as they both rank in the SEC's top five in points allowed.

Anything can happen in a rivalry game, so here are three bold predictions for Texas vs. Oklahoma.

Cam Coleman Eclipses 100 Receiving Yards

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cam Coleman has four receiving touchdowns this season, but the yardage hasn't been there. The junior wideout has 208 receiving yards. Coleman's season-high (70) came in the season opener against Texas State.

On Saturday, I think he eclipses that total and becomes the first Texas receiver to reach 100 yards in a game this season. However, the Longhorns' offense has been sluggish, and the Sooners will not make life easy.

Texas will need a couple of big plays from its offense, and Coleman is the perfect player to do so. I predict Oklahoma will try to stop the run in the second half, and Coleman will be fully unleashed.

The Defense Scores Their First Touchdown of the Season

Texas Longhorns edge Colin Simmons reacts after recovering a fumble. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns' defense has forced six turnovers this season. Will Muschamp's group was outstanding against Tennessee, sacking Faizon Brandon 10 times, but Texas hasn't scored a defensive touchdown.

The Sooners' offense is struggling mightily. It's hard to imagine John Mateer easily moving the ball against Texas. I think the Longhorns will pressure Mateer into a mistake, and Texas will capitalize with a touchdown.

Points could be hard to come by on Saturday, so if the defense can score points, that would be a massive advantage for the Longhorns.

Hollywood Smothers Outgains Oklahoma's Rushing Total by Himself

Texas Longhorns running back Hollywood Smothers. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hollywood Smothers is ready to go after not playing against Tennessee. Texas may lean on Smothers to move the offense downfield. Time of possession is going to be key, and if the Longhorns can run the ball effectively, it's because Smothers is finding the running lanes.

Oklahoma's run game has been non-existent. They average 99 rushing yards per game, and with a stout Texas defensive line, the Sooners could struggle to run the ball. Smothers will play a critical role in this game, and I predict he'll reach 100 yards for the first time this season, and he'll outgain Oklahoma's entire rushing total by himself.

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