5-Star ATH Michael Terry III Commits to Texas Longhorns
The Texas Longhorns continue to roll in the 2025 recruiting cycle.
According to reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, the Longhorns have landed a commitment from five-star Alamo Heights (San Antonio, TX) athlete Michael Terry III, who has been one of their biggest targets in this class.
Terry picked the Longhorns over heavy competition from Nebraska, who was attempting to make a serious push for the 6-foot-3 215 pound athlete down the stretch.
Oregon was also attempting to make a push for Terry, before he ultimately decided to stay closer to home, and signed with the Longhorns.
Thus far, it is unclear where Terry could be utilized primarily at t the next level. What is clear, is that the Horns will find a way to get the ball in his hands, and could deploy him in a variety of roles, including running back, wide receiver, tight end, or even in the return game.
There is also a chance Terry could play on the defensive side of the ball, but it would be expected that he starts his career in Austin on the offensive side.
Either way, it is also clear that Terry sees the Horns as a great fit, regardless of what position he ends up playing, alongside his other final contenders.
“I always knew Texas was a great fit for me just like Oregon and Nebraska,” Terry told On3 this Summer. “That’s why I’m taking these final visits to make sure my evaluation and my heart is right with my decision.”
Terry currently ranks as the No. 21 player in the nation, the No. 1 athlete and the No. 7 player in the state of Texas, per the On3 Industry ranking.
