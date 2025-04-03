Another Longhorns Standout Sets Top-30 Visit With Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos appear to be big Texas Longhorns fans.
According to reports from Luca Evans of the Denver Post, the Broncos are set to host Longhorns defensive tackle Vernon Broughton for a top-30 NFL Draft visit in the coming days.
Broughton at least the third Longhorn to get draft interest in a Texas player, alongside tight end Gunnar Helm and running back Jaydon Blue.
A fifth-year senior, Broughton appeared in all 15 games for Texas this season, accumulating 39 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss of 28 yards, and four sacks for a loss of 26 yards. He received SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week honors on Dec. 2 for his efforts in the Longhorns' 17-7 win over rival Texas A&M, where Broughton set his career record for sacks and tackles for loss, recording two each. Against the Aggies, he also grabbed a game-ending fumble recovery to secure Texas' victory.
"My time here at Texas is a memory I will cherish forever," Broughton wrote when declaring for the NFL Draft. "I'm grateful for the experiences, challenges, and growth that have brought me to this point."
Broughton stood as a veteran player within one of the best defenses in college football, assisting the Longhorns secondary in allowing just 3.2 yards per rushing attempt, 5.7 per passing attempt, and an average of 15 points per game.
He finished out his collegiate career with 69 total tackles, 11 tackles for a loss of 46 yards, six sacks for a loss of 38 yards, three passes defended, two forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.