Arch Manning Delivered Wholesome Message to Holly Rowe After Ole Miss Game

The Texas Longhorns secured a potential season-saving win on Saturday in a thrilling 34-27 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels.

After a week full of scrutiny, Texas quarterback Arch Manning bounced back in a major way. He finished with three total touchdowns to end the Longhorns' two-game losing streak and vaulted Texas back into the College Football Playoff race as a result.

But while Manning's improved performance on the field no doubt made headlines, he also drew some positive attention during his postgame interview with ESPN's Holly Rowe.

Arch Manning's Postgame Interview With Holly Rowe Goes Viral

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manning had wholesome moment with Rowe during the on-field postgame interview, where he delivered a classy message.

“I think you need to start coming to our games more we are 3-0 with you," Manning told Rowe.

As camera remained on while Manning exited out of frame, Rowe could be seen with a huge grin on her face. It appears that Manning's comment meant a lot to her.

Take a look:

Arch Manning to Holly Rowe:



“I think you need to start coming to our games more we are 3-0 with you.”



Holly Rowe looked visibly emotional after this comment. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Kf2iRda3CK — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) October 25, 2026

While Manning's comment would have normally been viewed as nothing more than a nice and professional gesture, it's clear that his words toward Rowe were intentional considering the events that took place last month.

Two days after Texas' comeback win over then-No. 1 Ohio State, Manning spoke with the media and publicly joked about an AI-generated video of Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian hitting Rowe.

At the time, Manning said that the AI video "was a good one." As a result, he was met with national criticism and eventually released a public apology to Rowe.

"I specifically want to apologize to Holly Rowe for what she has personally had to deal with because of my comments," Manning wrote last month. "I have a ton of respect for her and appreciate her showing me grace in this moment. I need to do better and will be more thoughtful going forward."

Given these collection of events, Manning clearly wanted to extend an warm gesture toward Rowe. While the entire AI video controversy created tons of negative publicity around Manning, he and Rowe are showing everyone that they've moved past it.

Manning will look to build on the momentum of the win over Ole Miss when the Longhorns host Mississippi State on Halloween night this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT.

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