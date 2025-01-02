Arch Manning Shows Cam Skattebo Respect After Texas Longhorns Peach Bowl Win
After Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo decimated the Texas defense but was still not victorious, Texas redshirt freshman quarterback Arch Manning made sure to show his sportsmanship following the game.
In the video posted by ESPN, Manning and several other Texas players can be seen dapping Skattebo up and congratulating him for his performance in the game. Skattebo outperformed the Texas offense and decimated the defense with 42 passing yards, 143 rushing yards and 99 receiving yards for 284 total and two touchdowns.
The Texas offense had 375 total yards of offense compared to Arizona State's 510. Despite Texas winning, Skattebo was named the game's offensive MVP, the first of the losing team to do so in 26 years.
Jahdae Barron, who was named the game's defensive MVP had high praise for Skattebo, something that other Texas players did all week leading up to the game.
"As a competitor, you know, it's fun (to face someone like Skattebo)," Barron said. It's fun when guys say what they say before the game and that's just his confidence level and things like that. But just to go out there with my guys and keep fighting. I think we kept fighting."
Sarkisian also had high praise for Skattebo, saying that he was as hard to stop as advertised.
"Skattebo was as advertised," Sarkisian said. "He got stronger, it felt like. You could see he was fatigued too. It was like a heavyweight fight. He made some really critical plays and obviously on the go ball, but to me, the third quarter was a little bit of a microcosm of the first half. It almost bled all the way into the second half."
In the first half, Skattebo was stopped multiple times by the Texas defense, ultimately getting frustrated, but he kept fighting, trying to will Arizona State back into the game.
Down 16 points in the third quarter, Skattebo led the Sun Devils on two second-half drives that ended in touchdowns and two-point conversions to send the game to overtime.
Despite Skattebo's efforts, Texas was able to come out on top and advanced to the Cotton Bowl with a 39-31 double-overtime win.
