Texas Longhorns Advance To CFP Semifinals With OT Win Over Arizona State
The Texas Longhorns are advancing to Arlington.
Following a nailbiting 39-31 overtime win over the Arizona State Sun Devils on Wednesday, Texas has advanced to the Cotton Bowl where they will take on the winner of the Rose Bowl matchup between Ohio State and Oregon.
But it was far from a perfect outing for the Longhorns. Particularly offensively.
Things got off to a blazing-fast start for Texas. After trailing 3-0 with an opening drive, the Longhorns marched down the field on a two-play drive to take an early 7-0 lead.
Then, after the next Sun Devils possession, the Horns were back on the board again with a Silas Bolden punt return touchdown, expanding the Texas lead to 14-3.
Things then cooled off for Texas in a big way offensively, as it was only able to manage a field goal the rest of the first half. Fortunately for the Horns, the defense was up to the task, stuffing Arizona State and holding them to just three points in the quarter, and allowing Texas to take a 17-3 lead in the half.
In the second half, the Sun Devils scrapped their way back into the game with a field goal and a safety to cut the Texas lead to 17-8, while the Longhorns offense was unable to put anything together for the entirety of the third frame.
Then, the Horns' offense came to life in the fourth, with the running game and passing game pushing the ball down the field and into scoring position. Quinn Ewers would cap off the drive with a touchdown run, expanding the Longhorns lead to 24-8.
Then, it was Arizona State's turn, with head coach Kenny Dillingham getting into his bag, and calling a half back pass from Cam Skattebo that went for a long touchdown. The Sun Devils then added a two-point conversion, cutting the score to 24-16 Texas.
On the very next drive, the Sun Devils rose up again, intercepting Ewers to give the ball back to their offense. Texas then allowed Skattebo to dictate the rest of the drive with a long catch down the sideline, followed by a short touchdown run to cut into the Longhorns lead even more. On the two-point conversion attempt, Arizona State converted, tying the game.
Then, the ball was back in the hands of the Texas offense, which immediately moved the ball into Arizona State territory behind the arm of Ewers. The Longhorns were unable to covert that into a touchdown, however, and were forced to settle for a field goal. That field goal was no good, and Arizona State took over.
The Sun Devils were unable to move the ball offensively on their next possession, punting the ball back to the Horns, and giving Ewers one more chance to win the game for his team.
And that's exactly what he did, moving the ball down the field with his arm to put Texas in Arizona State territory with completions to Matthew Golden, Gunnar Helm and Ryan Wingo, setting Burt Auburn up for redemption. However, Auburn would go on to miss the field goal, sending the game to overtime.
In the first overtime period, the Sun Devils struck first, getting into the end zone on a Skattebo run, giving Arizona State their first lead since the first quarter.
Texas responded on fourth and 13, with Ewers connecting on a pass to Golden for a touchdown, tying the game, and giving the Longhorns life.
In the second overtime period, Texas was on offense to start things off, and took advantage immediately, with Ewers hitting Helm for his third touchdown pass of the game, and fourth score overall. He then his Golden for the two-point conversion, giving Texas the lead back at 39-31.
Longhorns defensive back Andrew Mukuba then intercepted Leavitt on the next Sun Devils possession, sealing the win for the Longhorns.
With the win, Texas now advances to the semi-finals in Arlington at the Cotton Bowl, where they await the winner of the matchup between Ohio State and Oregon.
Kickoff is set for Jan. 10 at 6:30 pm.
