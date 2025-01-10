'Don't Bully Bevo!' PETA Wants Texas Longhorns Mascot Banned From Cotton Bowl
ARLINGTON -- Bevo XV continues to make headlines during the postseason portion of the 2024 college football campaign.
After being banned from Mercedes-Benz Stadium twice for the SEC Championship (Dec. 7) and Peach Bowl (Jan. 1), the Texas Longhorns' famous live mascot is making his return to the sidelines for Friday's College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
However, his presence at AT&T Stadium isn't sitting well with People For The Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). The organization released a statement Thursday directed to SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey calling for Bevo XV to be banned from the Cotton Bowl due to the harm the environment could cause for him and others.
The headline of the statement reads "Don’t Bully Bevo! PETA Calls for Live Longhorn Mascot to Be Spared Cotton Bowl Attendance."
Here's a portion of the statement:
"Dear Commissioner Sankey: PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) was highly concerned to see that Bevo would be attending the Cotton Bowl Classic at the AT&T Stadium this Friday. After being banned from the SEC Championship game in December and the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Day because of safety and sideline space issues, it is wildly irresponsible to allow him to attend the Cotton Bowl Classic. We urge you to bar this senseless and dangerous stunt.
"Bevo deserves to spend his days grazing with his herd. Being forced into a stadium full of bright lights, screaming fans, and frightening noises is stressful—even terrifying—for sensitive, intelligent animals like longhorns, and this stress could cause Bevo to react in ways that might result in injury to himself or others, as we saw back in 2019 when he charged Uga at the Sugar Bowl."
You can read the full statement here.
No. 5 Texas and No. 8 Ohio State will kick off from AT&T Stadium at 6:30 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.
