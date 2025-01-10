Texas Longhorns vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: Cotton Bowl Score Predictions
For the second year in a row, the Texas Longhorns find themselves one game away from playing for a national championship. However, this time, as they get set to face Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl, they will hope for a better result than last season's loss to Washington.
After opening as a six-point favorite, the Buckeyes are now 5.5-point favorites over the Longhorns according to ESPNBet. Which has become a very popular pick among experts, as many are siding with the Buckeyes in this matchup.
But what does our staff say on the matchup?
Matt Galatzan, Publisher
This is the best team Texas will play all year, regardless if they win or not. In previous matchups of this caliber, the Horns have fallen short twice against Georgia. While i fully believe that Texas should have won the second time out vs. the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship, the Buckeyes are as good or better on defense, and have a far superior offense. I think Texas gives the Buckeyes a heck of a run, but I don't think they have enough in the end to stop the Buckeyes train.
Ohio State 31, Texas 27
Zach Dimmitt, Managing Editor
Ohio State has been dominant during the first two games of the CFP, but the Buckeyes will back down to Earth a bit against Texas. Unfortunately for the Longhorns, this still might not be enough. Texas will take an early lead and stay competitive throughout while limiting Jeremiah Smith but the Ohio State defense will shut down what's been an inconsistent Texas offense in the second half and hold on for the win.
Ohio State 29, Texas 26
Jon Alfano, Staff Writer
Ohio State has been nothing short of dominant in the CFP, and if Texas lets off the gas like it did in the Peach Bowl, it will lose. The Buckeyes are the best team the Longhorns have faced all season (at least in my opinion) and they will have to play their absolute best game to win. In my opinion, this game will come down to Texas’ defense vs. Ohio State’s offense, and I think the latter wins that matchup.
Ohio State 34, Texas 30
Isa Almeida, Staff Writer
It won’t take just talent to beat the Ohio State Buckeyes: the Longhorns must go above and beyond AND be consistent. Texas has struggled maintaining the momentum throughout the game, and that won’t get them past OSU. Every kick, every play matters.
Texas is a solid team that can perform in the highest level, now it’s time to show that.
Texas 34, OSU 31
Emma Hutchinson, Staff Writer
Texas is facing its biggest threat on Friday, and it cannot afford to hinder itself from a spot in the national championship. the penalties, failure to convert in the red zone, and minimal run game will all have to be cleaned up if the Longhorns want to make this a close game, as Ohio Dtate not only has a prime run defense, but an explosive offense. Hopes of a championship are still in the cards for Texas, and I believe the Longhorns could narrowly sneak past the Buckeyes.
Texas 30, Ohio State 27
Lindsey Plotkin, Staff Writer
Texas and Ohio State go down to the wire with Will Howard and Quinn Ewers battling it out into overtime. Texas comes out on top with a touchdown.
Texas 28, Ohio State 21
Harrison Reno, Staff Writer
This is by far the most intriguing matchup that we've had to this point this postseason. Both historic programs, two of the sport's biggest brands, and now two of the preseason favorites to win it all face off in the Cotton Bowl.
It is no secret that since the Buckeyes lost to Michigan in their regular-season finale, they have been on an absolute tear, blowing both Tennessee and Oregon en route to the Cotton Bowl. Meanwhile, the Longhorns have shown spurts of being able to dominate teams in games. However, they've yet to put on a complete performance.
While there is still time for that to happen, Ohio State has been the best team in the playoffs so far, and while I do see a scenario where Texas wins this game. I am ultimately siding with the Buckeyes in a close one.
Ohio State 37, Texas 31
