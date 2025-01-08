Texas Longhorns Among Top Suitors for RB Javian Osborne
The Texas Longhorns are one of the most attractive schools in the nation when it comes to recruiting and the NCAA transfer portal. Steve Sarkisian has done an excellent job of bringing the program back to the top.
While Texas is fully focused on the upcoming Cotton Bowl matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Friday night, they are still pursuing talent for the future as well.
One top 2026 running back still has them on his list of top schools as he continues to cut down his list.
According to a report from Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, four-star running back Javian Osborne has cut his list down to just 10 top schools. At this point in time, the Longhorns are still on the list.
Outside of Texas, Osborne has Oregon, SMU, Texas A&M, Georgia, Michigan, Florida State, Tennessee, Alabama, and Notre Dame left.
Currently, On3 Sports has Osborne ranked as the No. 6 overall running back in the 2026 recruiting class. He is also ranked No. 74 in the entire nation.
Hailing from Forney, Texas, Osborne is a homegrown prospect, and Texas is viewed as a heavy favorite. On3 currently gives the Longhorns a 79.9 percent chance to end up landing him when it's all said and done.
This is big news for Texas. Hopefully, they can continue impressing him and end up securing a commitment from him. However, they are facing some very stiff competition.
Sarkisian has become one of the best recruiting coaches in the nation. If there is anyone who could win this high-profile recruiting war, it would be him.
Only time will tell and there have been no reports about when Osborne could announce his commitment. He's not in a rush at this point in time.
All of that being said, the Longhorns clearly have a fighting chance. They're still involved, which is all that any team can ask for at this stage in his recruitment.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: How Much to Buy Cotton Bowl Ticket?
MORE: Ohio State Preparing for Potentially 'Very, Very Explosive' Texas Run Game
MORE: Former 5-Star DL Commits to Texas Longhorns
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Michael Taaffe Received Hateful Texts After Targeting No-Call
MORE: Ohio State's Caleb Downs Praises 'Tremendous' Jahdae Barron, Texas Longhorns