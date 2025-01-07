Longhorns Country

WATCH: 'The Film Guy' Breaks Down Texas Longhorns Offense Ahead of Ohio State Matchup

The Texas Longhorns have a tall task ahead of them against an extremely talented Ohio State Buckeyes defense.

Matt Galatzan

Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) runs with the ball for a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
The Texas Longhorns are set to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff semifinals in the Cotton Bowl on Friday for the right to play for a national championship.

And if you ask the experts, these two teams are on different levels, with Ohio State favored by six points heading into the weekend. The Buckeyes are also coming off a blowout win in the Rose Bowl over the No. 1 Oregon Ducks, while the Longhorns squeaked by the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl.

So can Texas hang with the Ohio State? If they are able to, it will likely come down to their ability of their offense to run the football and Quinn Ewers playing a top-tier game.

Our friend and Sports Illustrated's Director of Recruiting Brooks Austin, also known as 'The Film Guy', broke down the Texas offense's performance vs. Arizona State, and what he thinks could translate to their matchup vs. the Ohio State defense.

You can check it out here:

Published
Matt Galatzan
