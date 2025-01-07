WATCH: 'The Film Guy' Breaks Down Texas Longhorns Offense Ahead of Ohio State Matchup
The Texas Longhorns are set to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff semifinals in the Cotton Bowl on Friday for the right to play for a national championship.
And if you ask the experts, these two teams are on different levels, with Ohio State favored by six points heading into the weekend. The Buckeyes are also coming off a blowout win in the Rose Bowl over the No. 1 Oregon Ducks, while the Longhorns squeaked by the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl.
So can Texas hang with the Ohio State? If they are able to, it will likely come down to their ability of their offense to run the football and Quinn Ewers playing a top-tier game.
Our friend and Sports Illustrated's Director of Recruiting Brooks Austin, also known as 'The Film Guy', broke down the Texas offense's performance vs. Arizona State, and what he thinks could translate to their matchup vs. the Ohio State defense.
You can check it out here:
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: How Much to Buy Cotton Bowl Ticket?
MORE: Ohio State Preparing for Potentially 'Very, Very Explosive' Texas Run Game
MORE: Former 5-Star DL Commits to Texas Longhorns
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Michael Taaffe Received Hateful Texts After Targeting No-Call
MORE: Ohio State's Caleb Downs Praises 'Tremendous' Jahdae Barron, Texas Longhorns