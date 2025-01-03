Brett Yormark Calls Out Texas Longhorns' Controversial Non-Call vs. Arizona State
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns fans have already made it known how they feel about Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark, and he's not exactly making things any less tense.
Exactly 13 months after he was met with a rain of boos while handing the Big 12 Championship Trophy to Steve Sarkisian, Yormark released a statement Thursday that called out the officiating in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Peach Bowl on New Year's Day, a game Texas won 39-31 in double overtime over the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Yormark's statement directly mentions the non-targeting call against Texas safety Michael Taaffe in the fourth quarter and only adds to the heavy conversation that's been had about the play since the game's end.
“As a member of the College Football Playoff management committee, I have had multiple discussions seeking clarity surrounding the targeting call on Arizona State’s final drive of the 4th quarter with Richard Clark,” Yormark said,per Brett McMurphy of Action Network.“Moving forward, we need to address CFP officiating to ensure national standards are developed. These standards will be crucial to the CFP’s future, and I look forward to discussing them with my fellow committee members when we meet next.”
With the game tied at 24 with 1:08 left, Arizona State running back Melquan Stovall caught a 10-yard pass on 3rd and 15 and was tackled by Taaffe at the Sun Devils' 48-yard line. Taaffe's helmet made visible contact with Stovall on the initial hit, but the officials didn't rule it targeting upon review. Texas would hold on to win a thriller.
If targeting had been called, Arizona State would have moved to the Texas 37-yard line following the 15-yard penalty. There's no guarantee the Sun Devils would have pulled off the win in the closing seconds given their issues in the kicking game this season, but the non-call didn't even give them a chance, as they were instead forced to punt.
Flag or not, the result stands, and Texas has new life. The Longhorns will now take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the CFP Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl on Friday, Jan. 10.
