Clemson Tigers vs. Texas Longhorns: How to Watch & Betting Odds
The No. 12 Clemson Tigers and No. 5 Texas Longhorns are just a couple of days away from their showdown in Austin to see who will advance to play No. 4 Arizona State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
And from what the betting odds are saying, it will be a decently-sized upset if Clemson were the team to play the Sun Devils in Atlanta.
ESPNBet currently has Texas ranked as a -11.5 point favorite and ESPN's matchup predictor has Texas at an 80.4% chance of winning outright.
While it could be surprising to see the odds heavily favoring Texas, here are some reasons:
Clemson is the only three-loss team in the playoffs. They are in because of an upset against SMU in the ACC Championship. They lost to Georgia at a neutral site, and then Louisville and South Carolina both at home.
The comparison between the Georgia games for both teams also may have a deciding factor in it. Clemson was completely outmatched against Georgia in their neutral site game, losing 34-3 and only managing 188 yards on offense, compared to Georgia's 447. Texas, on the other hand, kept it close with Georgia, losing 22-19 in OT, and even outgaining them in total yards, beating Georgia 389-277.
Betting on this game will not be easy. Both teams have been extremely inconsistent against the spread. Texas is 7-6 and Clemson is 6-7.
Some interesting facts for Texas are that they are 4-3 against the spread at home and 3-3 against ranked opponents. On the other hand, Clemson is 2-2 against the spread when on the road and 1-2 against ranked opponents. This is the third time this season that Clemson will be an underdog, they are 1-1 so far.
Pretty rough stats if you want to look for any advantage to take for either team. But Texas does have a 4-0 record against the spread this season against non-conference opponents, and Clemson also has only a 3-6 record against the spread after a win. So there is a slight advantage for Texas in covering the spread.
But a playoff game with a playoff atmosphere could potentially make this play out differently than usual. Be prepared for anything.
How to watch No. 5 Texas vs. No. 12 Clemson:
Gameday: Saturday, December 21st, 2024
Location: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium (Austin, TX)
Game Time: 3:00 p.m. CT
TV: TNT Network
Radio: Longhorn Radio Network
Full Updated Texas vs. Clemson Betting Odds Via DraftKings:
Spread: Texas -12 (-110)
Over/Under: 52 (-110)
Moneyline: Texas (-440), Clemson (+340)
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns Stars Kelvin Banks and Jahdae Barron Named FWAA All-Americans
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Kelvin Banks Jr. Expects to Start vs. Clemson
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian Sees Some Big Issues With The NCAA Transfer Portal
MORE: Texas Longhorns Open Practice: Takeaways, Videos, Notes
MORE: Clemson Tigers' Cade Klubnik Reminisces on History With Texas Longhorns' Quinn Ewers