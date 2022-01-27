Coach Todd Dodge Cautions Texas Longhorns Fans on QB Quinn Ewers

Todd Dodge has some words of wisdom for Longhorns fans on their new QB

The Texas Longhorns welcomed their most decorated freshman quarterback in more than two decades this January when Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers enrolled early for the spring semester.

Carrying enormous expectations with him into spring camp, Ewers comes to Austin as not only the most physically gifted passer the program has since Chris Simms arrived on the 40 Acres in 1999 but the highest-rated quarterback since Vince Young in 2002.

He was also thought by many to be the clear favorite for the starting job before even stepping foot on campus.

However, if you ask Texas high school coaching legend, and former Longhorns quarterback (1982-1985) Todd Dodge, Longhorns fans and coaches should temper their immediate expectations for the young gunslinger.

"If a true freshman — and that's what Quinn is because Quinn didn't pay his senior year in high school," Dodge told Horns247 publisher Chip Brown. "He really hasn't played any football at all since that state championship game about a year ago about right now."

During his time with the Southlake Dragons, he graded out as the No.2 QB prospect for the 2022 recruiting class on SI99’s preseason list behind Westlake (Austin) Cade Klubnik (Clemson). Ewers then reclassified to the 2021 class and enrolled at Ohio State early.

Ewers of course then came to the Longhorns after losing a battle for the starting job with the Buckeyes, to eventual Heisman trophy finalist C.J. Stroud, and did not attempt a pass in his brief appearances on the field.

"I believe that universities all across America are getting really fired up about true freshmen. They've got to calm down a bit," Dodge continued. "It is not in the best interest of your football team if you are starting a true freshman. I don't care how good he is. "

Dodge likely has a valid point as well. Specifically when it comes to the Longhorns, who have seen great struggles at the position over the last decade, particularly between the tenures of Colt McCoy and Sam Ehlinger.

"From the time that Colt McCoy got hurt against Alabama in 2009 until Sam (Ehlinger) started games as a true freshman because of (Shane Buechele's) injury, there was something like 47 or 48 starts by a true freshman (at Texas). Not redshirt freshmen. I'm talking about guys that just got on campus. People always talk about what happened to the University of Texas between 2009 and all that there was so much inconsistency during that time."

With all of that said, Ewers was brought into Austin for a reason. The Longhorns did not necessarily struggle under center in 2021, but Casey Thompson and Hudson Card were recruited under the previous staff.

Not to mention, both the arm talent and potential of Ewers are in a different stratosphere than either Card or Thompson.

Thompson is now gone, committing to Nebraska via the NCAA Transfer Portal on January 7.

As for Card, he had his moments during his freshman season, but also had his fair share of struggles in 2021 -- the same types of struggles Dodge is cautioning against.

Card will get a fair shot at winning back the starting job he once held during spring camp.

However, Ewers' arrival on campus will leave little to no margin for error for Card in the competition.

Either way, with Ewers officially in Austin, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian now has both "his" guy, and the face of the future for the Longhorns program.

