Colin Cowherd Continues Odd Push For Arch Manning to Enter 2026 NFL Draft
The Arch Manning era is all but official to begin at the University of Texas, barring the official word from head coach Steve Sarkisian, but it should be safe to assume that Manning will be the QB1 heading into game one against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
And with Manning's hype has come lots of talk about whether the young Manning will declare for the NFL draft after the 2025 season, despite only having two collegiate starts under his belt up to this point.
Earlier during this week, NFL Hall of Famer Archie Manning, Arch's grandfather, made it clear that his son would not be declaring for the NFL draft anytime, a move that some believed, and others, not so much.
Among those that are not big believers is the host of "The Herd" radio show, Colin Cowherd.
Cowherd Believes Manning Has 'Got To Go Pro'
Though Archie told Texas Monthly that his grandson would be staying in Austin for the 2026, Cowherd wasn't buying any of it, believing that, financially, the right choice for Arch is to make the jump up to the pros.
"Arch Manning made $6.5 million last year at Texas in NIL, reportedly," Cowherd said Thursday on his show. "Cam Ward made $48.7 million guaranteed (as the) No. 1 pick (in the 2025 NFL Draft). Arch, can I interest you in a $42 million loan? Hook what? Yeah. This is the classic Mannings saying the right thing. The Manning family is American football royalty. So, this is exactly what you say. Arch Manning, if he’s as good as I think he is, he’s got to go pro."
Cowherd also said that, regardless if he wins the game or not, if Manning led the Longhorns to the national championship, it would not be the best idea for the young star to stay in Austin.
“That’s what you have to say. But if he beats Ohio State in Columbus, wins the Heisman or doesn’t, and gets into the national championship game, it’d be really bad business to stay in college," Cowherd said.
Many may scratch their heads at this, rightfully so.
Even before Archie's comments became public on Thursday, the wide-ranging media consensus has been that Manning would return to Austin for the 2026 season. Not because they do not believe he would be ready, or because of any shortcoming, but because, since Day 1, the plan for Manning has always been to sit behind Quinn Ewers for two seasons and learn, and then spend two years as a starting quarterback in Austin.
Why? Because as the Manning family knows better than anyone - and what Cowherd continues to willfully ignore - is that there is a direct correlation between success in the NFL, and the amount of experience you have as a starter at the college level.
And the fact of the matter is, it is extremely unlikely that Arch or his family are going to make an NFL decision prematurely for the sake of money.