How DeAndre Moore's Injury Could Benefit Texas Longhorns' Youth at Receiver
While the Texas Longhorns won't culminate their spring with the traditional spring game, it doesn't dampen the big opportunity of the 15 practices ahead for those on the roster. Especially for underclassmen at the receiver position, where besides Ryan Wingo, the Longhorns receiving core won't have any other pass-catchers who have recorded a single career reception.
As revealed by head coach Steve Sarkisian during his recent press conference, DeAndre Moore Jr. will be limited in the spring due to an injury. And while that may not be the news Longhorn fans want to hear, especially ahead of a season where Moore looks set to see his production rise. It will be a big opportunity for those behind Moore and Wingo to prove themselves.
This could be especially advantageous for incoming freshmen, Kaliq Lockett, Jaime Ffrench, and Michael Terry III, all of whom will now get even more reps in the spring. The trio of first-year receivers were all highly rated prospects coming out of high school and will now get their chance to earn a meaningful role in the Longhorns' offense potentially.
Yet, those three won't be the only former highly-touted recruits who will get more chances in the spring. Former four-star prospect, Aaron Butler will also see an increase in reps after a freshman season in which he saw action in just one game.
The same can be said of Parker Livingstone, the former three-star by way of Lucas, Texas, who will get the same chance after appearing in four games last season.
While Sarkisian and Co. would undoubtedly love to have the full complements of his receiving core available for the spring, especially this year as quarterback Arch Manning assumes the reins to the offense. The extra reps for the underclassmen could play to the Longhorns' benefit in the long run, as more playing depth could be established at the position.
After not adding any receivers during the winter portal window, Texas will have a chance to evaluate what they currently have before the spring window opens. Which could end up seeing the Longhorns add to the position.
However, for now, they are going to give their youth a chance to earn a spot as a contributor within the offense.
