WATCH: Texas Longhorns WRs Work Out With Xavier Worthy in Austin
As the Texas Longhorns get set to host their first spring practice on Tuesday, DeAndre Moore Jr. and Ryan Wingo are spending time with a former Longhorns receiver.
As shown in a video shared to Instagram by Delfonte Diamond, current Kansas City Chiefs star receiver Xavier Worthy has been working out with Wingo and Moore this offseason. The pair will enter a season in which they are expected to step into a major role.
The sight of Worthy working with two current Texas receivers is a welcomed one for fans. Especially this offseason as the Longhorns are set to have a receiver room that features a lot of youth and inexperience. Both Moore and Wingo are the veterans at the position for Texas this year and are expecting to step into the roles once held by Matthew Golden, Adonai Mitchell, and Worthy.
In years past the Longhorns have gone to the transfer portal to add veteran help to top off the position. However, this year, even after the losses of Isaiah Bond, Matthew Golden, and Silas Bolden - all three former transfers - the Longhorns didn't bring in a portal receiver.
And while that could change following spring practice when the spring transfer portal window will open. Head coach Steve Sarkisian and co., are seemingly content to give their young receivers a chance to prove they don't need outside help at the position.
Meanwhile, Worthy is fresh off an impressive rookie season in Kansas City. He finished second in receiving, only behind star tight end Travis Kelce, with 638 yards and six touchdowns on 59 receptions.
While the Chiefs did ultimately fall short versus the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, Worthy made history, becoming the first-ever Longhorn to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl. Worthy finished the game versus the Eagles with 157 yards and two touchdowns on eight receptions.
He will now look to follow it up with an impressive second season in the NFL. While the Moore and Wingo will look to lead the Longhorns as two of their top receivers.