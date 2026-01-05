Travis Kelce Seen Walking Off Field After Chiefs' Fumble During Ugly Loss to Raiders
The Chiefs' season of horrors finally ended Sunday in a brutal 14-12 loss to the Raiders that Kansas City will want to quickly forget.
Week 18's sloppy regular season finale marked the Chiefs' sixth straight loss to close out the year, one only made mildly brighter by the fact that Travis Kelce accomplished a personal feat in what could be his last NFL game. The Chiefs star became the third tight end in league history to hit 13,000 career receiving yards (and the fastest to do so), finishing with just three catches for 12 yards in the defeat.
Despite reaching a cool career milestone, Kelce didn't look very happy during the game as the Chiefs struggled to generate any kind of offensive rhythm. On one third-and-short late in the first half, quarterback Chris Oladokun tried to get the first down using his legs, but ended up fumbling the ball around the Chiefs' 20-yard line.
While other Chiefs players tried to plead their case to a nearby ref, Kelce was seen almost immediately walking away from the action and off the field with his head down:
In his defense, there's not much Kelce could have done after his quarterback clearly fumbled the ball in his own team's territory. Still, it's not a great look for him to be walking off the field away from his teammates while the refs were still mulling over the play.
Kelce will unfortunately end what could be his last ever Chiefs season on a bitter note that's arguably sadder than last year's Super Bowl blowout against the Eagles. The 36-year-old is expected to weigh his potential NFL retirement in the coming months, with the Chiefs likely gearing up for some big changes this offseason following their most disappointing campaign yet in the Patrick Mahomes era.