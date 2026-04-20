Dez Bryant Has Message for Steve Sarkisian About Texas WR Jermaine Bishop

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has never been shy when it comes to sharing his thoughts on social media.

And following Saturday's open spring practice, the Texas Longhorns are now at the center of his latest big opinion once again.

Bryant took to X after scrimmage highlights of the practice started to go around on social media and sent a clear message to Steve Sarkisian: Texas true freshman wide receiver Jermaine Bishop Jr. needs to be unleashed this upcoming season.

Dez Bryant to Steve Sarkisian: "Let 4 Off The Leash!"

Jermaine Bishop Jr. | Jermaine Bishop Jr. on X

While reacting to a highlight of Bishop Jr.'s touchdown during Saturday's practice, Bryant tagged Sarkisian directly, telling him to "let (Bishop) off the leash."

"@CoachSark don’t wait let 4 off the leash asap!" Bryant wrote.

Coach @CoachSark don’t wait let 4 off the leash asap! https://t.co/cDk3FLWiNr — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 18, 2026

It's an interesting request, considering that there is no proof that Bishop is on any sort of "leash" that would limit him within the Texas offense. There are just simplymultiple talented wide receivers ahead of him, as Cam Coleman, Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V are set to operate as Arch Manning's top targets in the passing game, respectively. Veteran transfer Sterling Berkhalter is also expected to make an impact.

But this isn't the first time Bryant has publicly expressed some major confidence in Bishop despite the fact he has yet to take his first-career snap in college.

In March, Bryant boldly claimed that Bishop would become Texas' No. 1 wide receiver this season, a take that certainly caught the eyes of fans on social media.

"I want to go on record and say Jermaine Bishop will be Texas Longhorns #1 WR," Bryant wrote. "The eye test doesn't lie. He's oozing with confidence..I can tell by the way he carries himself. He already runs routes like a pro. Legit playmaker.. I'm looking forward to watching him perform this year."

It's saying something that Bryant, who is the Cowboys' all-time leader in receiving touchdowns (73), is so high on Bishop. If anyone can recognize elite talent at the position, it's the guy who played nine seasons in the NFL and made it to three Pro Bowls.

That said, it's likely that Bishop will operate behind the trio of Coleman, Wingo and Mosley. This doesn't mean he won't make an impact as a potential No. 4 wide receiver, but it would probably take a few injuries to the guys in front of him for Bishop to command an star-studded amount of targets as a true freshman.

But if Bryant is right and Bishop ends up having a true freshman season to remember, the Longhorns could be well on their way to winning a national championship.

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