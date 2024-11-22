Texas Longhorns Open as Betting Favorite vs. Texas A&M Aggies
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are a little over a week out from facing the Texas A&M Aggies in a monstrous rivalry rematch in College Station on Nov. 30.
And according to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Longhorns will enter the game as one-touchdown betting favorites.
FanDuel currently has Texas as 7.5-point favorites headed into Kyle Field. Having now won 10-consecutive true road games after the 20-10 win over Arkansas, Texas holds the longest active road winning streak in the FBS, something that the team will look to keep going against Texas A&M. This marks the longest such streak for the program since 2003-2006 when the Longhorns tallied 15 straight road wins.
Both Steve Sarkisian and Mike Elko have made it clear that their focus is on the task at hand before Nov. 30, but Elko might have slipped up a bit by accidentally saying the Aggies are focused on Texas instead of Auburn.
“I don’t think (our focus) an issue,” Elko said Monday. “When you’re in the situation we’re in, it’s easy to focus on the task at hand. I think those big games earlier in the year, maybe you look ahead. If we didn’t have at stake, what’s at stake, maybe you would worry about it. I think our focus is single-handedly on Texas... or, I mean Auburn right now, and locked in on what we got to get done.”
Texas and Texas A&M will kick off from Kyle Field at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Here Is What The College Football Playoff Bracket Looks Like After Nov. 19 Rankings
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Coach Slips Up In Press Conference When Asked About Texas Longhorns
MORE: Brent Venables Blasting 5-Star Commit For Visiting Texas Longhorns? 'Not Committed!'
MORE: Texas Longhorns Remain at No. 3 in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings
MORE: Texas Longhorns Announce Home and Home Matchup vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish