'Superman!' Jelani McDonald Proves to Be Crucial Piece to Texas Longhorns Defense
AUSTIN -- Texas defensive back Jelani McDonald made his mark in the Longhorn secondary on Saturday.
McDonald recorded his first career interception, and it was one for the books.
With five minutes left in the first half as Texas led 14-7, Kentucky had possession. The crowd went wild as McDonald dove for the ball to get possession back to the Longhorn offense. Commentators described the play as a "Superman" performance.
McDonald's teammates also had their takes on the play.
"Superman...I mean everybody knows how athletic Jelani is, we've been talking about that all season, and even tied back to last season," Michael Taaffe said. "He's so athletic. I'm glad he finally got to show that and for you all to see, because we've known that forever."
McDonald has totaled 22 tackles this season, playing in every conference and two non-conference games.
While he's not a name on everyone's mouths, like Quinn Ewers, Isaiah Bond, Taaffe or Kelvin Banks Jr., McDonald proved once and for all his impact on the team. McDonald could very much have a breakout season in 2025, and this play, which recorded Texas' 16th interception of the season taking the national record, opened up the doors for his campaign.
That pick could even be awarded play of the year.
"I've been just happy to see him grow and get better as a player," Anthony Hill Jr., who played with McDonald in the Freshman All-American game, said.
"He was playing corners, so I was like 'Who's this guy,' and then one the game, he's playing linebackers, and at one game he's playing safety," Hill said.
McDonald has one more shot to showcase his talent in the regular season as Texas faces Texas A&M next Saturday. But with two years left of eligibility, the sky is the limit.
