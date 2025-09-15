Ethan Burke Still Believes in The Texas Longhorns Offense
The Texas Longhorns defeated the UTEP Miners on Saturday in what many are describing as an “ugly win.”
Although favored by roughly 40 points entering the matchups, the Longhorns scraped by with a less impressive 27-10 victory. The offensive underperformance started with quarterback Arch Manning, who still hasn’t seemed to settle into his role as Texas’ starting quarterback.
That being said, one Longhorn who plays on the other side of the ball has faith that his offensive teammates have what it takes to turn the season around.
Ethan Burke on the offense
Ethan Burke commented on the talent of his team’s offense after the win over UTEP, citing their performance in practice as a reason for optimism.
“I’ve had real battles with all these guys every week,” he said. “We go at it all the time, and the offense performs all the time.”
Burke, who is in his fourth year with the program, has helped Texas’ defense put up strong performances so far this season. He totaled six tackles in Saturday’s game against the Miners, along with four tackles in Week 1 against the Ohio State Buckeyes and two in the Longhorns’ Week 2 matchup against the San Jose State Spartans.
The offense has struggled to hold up its end of the bargain so far, despite the potential that Burke believes they have shown in practice this season. Manning completed just 11 of 25 passes for 114 total passing yards, averaging 4.6 yards per throw. He also logged an interception in the second quarter of the matchup.
Less than three weeks stand between the Longhorns and their SEC opener, which is set to take place on the road against the Florida Gators on Sept. 6. They take on the Sam Houston State Bearkats this upcoming Saturday at home, and they will have a bye the following week to prepare themselves for what’s ahead.
“I know they’re going to be fine, and there were good plays,” Burke said of the offensive efforts against UTEP. “I’m not too worried about it.”
The continued trust from defensive players could be crucial in the upcoming weeks, and it will be interesting to see if the strong practice play Burke has talked about will soon translate to in-game situations. In the meantime, the defense will have to continue showing up and picking up some of the slack during the bigger moments.
The Longhorns will continue their season at the Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium against the Bearkats at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20.