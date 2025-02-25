Ex Cowboys Coach Working Out Quinn Ewers Before NFL Scouting Combine
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is learning from one of the best ahead of the NFL Scouting Combine.
According to reports from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Ewers is working out with former Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy as he prepares for his drills in Indianapolis.
And apparently, McCarthy has been very impressed with Ewers both physically and in terms of his knowledge of the game.
"Ewers has actually been working down in Texas with former Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, who I talked to on the phone yesterday," Pelissero said. "McCarthy said he's just been really impressed with Ewers as a young man and the attentitiveness that he has. "They've been talking football for hours. McCarthy says 'I'm like a kid in an ice cream shop just talking ball with Quinn Ewers.' "
McCarthy track record should speak for itself in terms of developing quarterbacks, having worked in the past with quarterbacks like Joe Montana, Rich Gannon, Elvis Grbac, Brett Favre, Alex Smith, Aaron Rogers and Dak Prescott, and winning a Super Bowl as the head coach of the Packers.
Meanwhile for Ewers, working with a coach of McCarthy's pedigree also provides him an opportunity to learn from yet another top quarterback mind, having already been coached by Riley Dodge, Ryan Day, and Steve Sarkisian throughout his development.
During his career at Texas, Ewers ranked fourth in school history in wins with a 27-9 record as a starter, putting him just one win behind Bobby Layne, who had four seasons as the starter.Ewers became one of just four quarterbacks to lead the Longhorns to a Big 12 Championship alongside Young, McCoy, and James Brown.
By getting the Horns to an SEC Championship in their first year in the conference, Ewers became the first-ever Texas quarterback to lead his team to back-to-back conference title games. He also led the Longhorns to its only two College Football Playoff appearances in program history, coming up just short of a national title appearance in both games.
Statistically, Ewers ranks third in school history in passing yards with 9,128 and third in passing touchdowns with 68. He also holds the 3rd and 4th highest single-season passing yard totals in school history (3,479 in 2023 and 3,472 in 2024) and the third most passing touchdowns in a single season (31 in 2024).
He will be one of the more notable quarterbacks taking part in the combine to actually throw, with Shedeur Sanders sitting out, and Cam Ward so far undecided on his plan to take part in the drills.
And as a result, he will have a very good chance at improving his stock ahead of the NFL Draft later this spring.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Former Texas Longhorns LB Hired by North Texas
MORE: Texas Longhorns WR Commit Sets Official Visit With SMU Mustangs
MORE: 4-Star WR Boobie Feaster Sets Official Visit Date With Texas Longhorns
MORE: Texas Longhorns Freshman Michael Terry III Reacts to Spring Game News
MORE: Kevin Durant 'Sees Some Similarities' With Himself and Tre Johnson