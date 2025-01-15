Where Does Quinn Ewers Rank In Texas Longhorns QB History?
After three years with the program, Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers officially declared for the NFL Draft on Wednesday, leaving behind a legacy as one of the best quarterbacks in school history.
That is high praise, with QBs such as Vince Young, Colt McCoy, Major Applewhite and others all coming through and making a serious impact on the 40 Acres.
So where does Ewers rank among those greats? Here is Texas Longhorns On SI's list of the top quarterbacks in school history.
1. Vince Young
It should come as no surprise that Young is No. 1 on this list. Not only did he lead Texas to arguably its best season in school history, but he also led the team to the most exciting national title win and biggest upsets in college football history in the 41-38 win over USC.
During his time in Austin, Young ended his Texas career with a 30-2 record as a starter, which at the time was first in school history. He also led the Horns to a Big 12 Championship in addition to the national title and was top-five in passing yards and touchdowns for a career. As a runner, Young finished his career with 3,127 yards rushing (No. 7 in school history) and 37 touchdowns (N. 5 in school history).
In terms of accolades, Young won the Maxwell, Manning, and Davey O'Brien Awards in 2005 while being named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and a first-team All-American. He was also a Heisman Trophy Finalist.
He is universally recognized as one of the greatest players in college football history.
2. Colt McCoy
Next up in terms of the greatest quarterbacks in school history, Colt McCoy is potentially a back-luck injury away from equalling and surpassing Young's accolades and laying claim to the No. 1 spot.
In his four years in Austin, McCoy won more games than any other quarterback in school history (45), He also is first in school history by a wide margin in both career passing yards (13,253 yards) and touchdowns (112). He also holds the record for passing yards and touchdowns in a season, throwing for 3,859 yards and 34 touchdowns in 2008.
McCoy won a Big 12 Championship in 2009, and Michael Crabtree's miracle catch away from playing for another one in 2008. McCoy was knocked out of the game in the early goings vs. Alabama in the 2009 national championship, leading to a loss to the Crimson Tide.
In terms of accolades, McCoy McCoy won the Maxwell, Davey O'Brien, Manning, and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award in 2009. He was also named a Unanimous All-American and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year that season and was a Heisman Trophy finalist.
3. Quinn Ewers
Coming in at No. 3 on our list is Ewers, who declared for the NFL Draft on Wednesday after wrapping up one of the best careers in the history of Texas football.
In his three seasons, Ewers ranked fourth in school history in wins with a 27-9 record as a starter, putting him just one win behind Bobby Layne, who had four seasons as the starter.
Ewers became one of just four quarterbacks to lead the Longhorns to a Big 12 Championship alongside Young, McCoy, and James Brown. By getting the Horns to an SEC Championship in their first year in the conference, Ewers became the first-ever Texas quarterback to lead his team to back-to-back conference title games.
Of Course, Ewers also led the Longhorns to its only two College Football Playoff appearances in program history, coming up just short of a national title appearance in both games.
Statistically, Ewers ranks third in school history in passing yards with 9,128 and third in passing touchdowns with 68. He also holds the 3rd and 4th highest single-season passing yard totals in school history (3,479 in 2023 and 3,472 in 2024) and the third most passing touchdowns in a single season (31 in 2024).
4. Sam Ehlinger
Sam Ehlinger is one of the most beloved Longhorn players of all time, Going 27-16 as the starter from 2017-2020 under Tom Herman. He sits second in school history in both career passing yards and touchdowns behind McCoy with 11,436 yards and 94 touchdowns. He also threw for 3,663 yards and 32 touchdowns in 2019, which is the second-best statistical season in the history of Texas football at the position.
Ehlinger was also known as a tremendous leader and helped carry his teams to wins on multiple occasions, against the odds.
He also helped the Longhorns get to a Big 12 Championship in 2018 and led the Longhorns to a resounding win over the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2019 Sugar Bowl.
5. James Street
This list would not be complete without the great James Street. He is one of just three Longhorn quarterbacks to lead the team to a national championship win (Vince Young and Duke Carlisle), leading Texas to a thrilling victory over Arkansas in 1969 in what is considered one of the greatest games in college football history.
Street took over for Bill Bradley in 1968 after the Longhorns started 0-1-1, and never looked back, leading the Horns on a 20-game win streak. In fact, Street was 20-0 as a starter, making him the only Longhorn QB with more than two starts to never lose a game under center.
He also led the Horns to back-to-back Cotton Bowl wins in 1969 and 1970, and holds the record for the two longest passes in a bowl game in school history - both of which he set in the same game vs. Tennessee in 1969.
Quarterbacks 6-10:
6. Bobby Layne
7. James Brown
8. Major Applewhite
9. Marty Akins
10. Peter Gardere
