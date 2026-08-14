Five Texas Longhorns Who Have Helped Themselves Most in Fall Camp So Far

The Texas Longhorns have arguably the most talented roster in college football.

With names like Arch Manning, Cam Coleman, Ryan Wingo, Hollywood Smothers, and Trevor Goosby on offense, and Colin Simmons, Rasheem Biles, Bo Mascoe, and Jelani McDonald on defense, there is no shortage of elite playmakers on both sides of the ball.

So far through fall camp, those star players have largely lived up to their billing and are performing like the best players at their position on the roster.

But outside of the stars, there have also been multiple standouts across the roster that have done themselves a lot of favors over the last two weeks, starting with perhaps the most intriguing prospect of the bunch

Justus Terry, DL

Justus Terry on Texas Longhorns Visit | Justus Terry on X

Coming in to Austin as a five-star recruit, Terry did not see the field much in his true freshman season. However, this fall, Terry has exploded onto the scene at the defensive tackle spot.

In fact, Terry has had arguably the best camp out of any player on the roster, let alone his position group on the interior of the defensive line.

He has been disruptive in the pass rush, forcing fumbles, making sacks, and even being solid against the run. He might not be a starter quite yet, but Terry has earned himself some major playing time come Week 1.

Michael Terry III, RB

Michael Terry III | Michael Terry III Instagra

Another former five-star talent, Michael Terry III, has barely seen the field for the Longhorns. Even when the team was short on running backs in their bowl game against Michigan, Terry barely saw the field.

However, so far in fall camp, it seems as though he may have carved a nice role out for himself in short-yardage situations. Terry is big at 6'3" and 229 pounds, and he has been running with some serious physicality in practice.

If he can keep it up, he will have his chances in 2026.

Justin Cryer, LB

Florida State linebacker Justin Cryer reacts after their loss to Georgia Tech | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Juice Cryer might have been one of the least talked-about transfers Texas brought into the program this offseason. In fact, many expected Ty'Anthony Smith or Rasheem Biles to occupy the starting MIKE linebacker spot.

However, Cryer has not just exceeded expectations and had a good camp; it appears he has all but locked down the starting spot in the middle of Will Muschamp's defense.

He is not the most explosive player on the defense, but he is a thumper in the run game, and he keeps the defense organized and together, the latter of which is more important than people realize.

Nick Townsend, TE

Texas Longhorns tight end Nick Townsend celebrates with the golden hat in the second half of the Red River Rivalry | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nick Townsend transformed his body over the offseason, putting on good weight and looking more and more like a complete tight end.

He has also played like a complete tight end through camp as well, and should be the go-to guy at the spot for the Horns.

Spencer Shannon could also have been mentioned here at tight end and deserves some praise himself, but Townsend looks like he is really coming into his own in just his second year with the program.

Derek Williams, SAF

Texas Longhorns defensive back Derek Williams Jr. recovers a fumble during the second quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

There was a time when Derek Williams had one foot out the door from Austin. Throughout his career with Texas, Williams has struggled with injuries and consistency in the program's previous defensive scheme. He had even entered his name into the portal.

Then, Will Muschamp and Blake Gideon entered the conversation, and things completely changed for the former five-star.

So far through fall camp, Williams has played like a bona fide starter and looks to be excelling in his new role.

He would be our pick to start next to Jelani McDonald as of right now, and is really coming into his own right now.

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