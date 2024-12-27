Former Texas LB Justice Finkley Traveling to West Coast For Next Visit
Former Texas Longhorns linebacker Justice Finkley has set up another visit after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 13th. The Trussville, AL product will visit the California Golden Bears on Jan 2nd, making it the second team to host an official visit for Finkley with the other being Mississippi State.
Longhorn head coach Steve Sarkisian announced earlier this week that Finkley would stay with the team for the rest of the playoff run despite entering the portal. Because of that, Finkley will visit California the day after the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against Arizona State on New Year's Day.
After taking official visits with Colorado, Michigan, and Texas in 2021, Finkley committed to the Longhorns as a four-star. In his three years with Texas, Finkley struggled with playing time, only completing 26 tackles (ten solo), 2.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. His best year with the Longhorns was his sophomore season in 2023, where he had 14 tackles (eight solo), two sacks, and a forced fumble.
This year, Finkley was taken out of the rotation with linebackers with Anthony Hill Jr. taking a step up in production, Colin Simmons and his dominant freshman season, and the Trey Moore transfer.
Finkley is currently ranked as a three-star transfer player according to 247sports, and is ranked as the 36th best-ranked EDGE, but is the 6th-best on the list yet to pick a new team.
California didn't meet expectations in their first year in the ACC this year, they finished the regular season 6-6 but went 2-6 in conference play. They finished the season with a 24-18 loss to UNLV in the Art of Sport LA Bowl. Finkley could be a very quality grab for the Golden Bears who will have two of their starting linebackers graduate.
