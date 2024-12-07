Future Dallas Cowboys QB? Archie Manning Has One Choice For Arch's NFL Future
The grandfather of Texas redshirt quarterback Arch Manning, Archie has spoken out about where he'd like to see his grandson play football on Sundays - the Dallas Cowboys.
Archie told Top Level Sports that he'd like to see the Cowboys draft his grandson, which would keep Arch, a former No.1 overall recruit, close to his college town of Austin. Manning himself was a legendary quarterback for the New Orleans Saints after being drafted by them in 1971. He would go on to play for the Saints for 11 seasons, before finishing out his career with the Houston Oilers and Minnesota Vikings.
He retired from the NFL after 14 seasons and played his college football at Ole Miss. Arch would be the third generation of Mannings to play quarterback in the NFL as his uncles Peyton and Eli are also legendary NFL quarterbacks.
Peyton won two Super Bowls and still holds the records of most touchdown passes in a season, with 55; most passing yards in a season, with 5,477 and most touchdowns thrown in a single game. He was a legendary quarterback for both the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos after playing his college football at Tennessee.
Eli, the younger brother, has also won two Super Bowls and played 16 seasons with the New York Giants. Both Archie and Peyton are members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Eli is on the ballot for 2025.
As a redshirt freshman, Arch has three years of eligibility left, so he may not be ready to play pro football just yet. This season, he has thrown for 939 yards and two touchdowns and another two rushing touchdowns.
Though still too young to declare for the NFL draft, Arch could be the perfect fit for the struggling Cowboys, giving them much-needed depth at the quarterback position while Dak Prescott works through his injuries. Right now, the Cowboys are struggling with at 5-7 record, sitting in third place in the NFC East. At one point, they had lost five games in a row, but are seemingly recovering with back-to-back wins.
With his family history and talent, it's no secret that Arch will be a legendary NFL quarterback when his time comes.
Arch's next action for Texas could potentially come this Saturday against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game.
