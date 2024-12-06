Texas Longhorns Secure No. 1 Recruiting Class After Early Signing Period
ATLANTA -- The Texas Longhorns ended the 2025 Early Signing Period with a bang Friday by landing a commitment and ensuing signature from five-star defensive lineman Justus Terry. Texas shocked many with the commitment, as the Georgia Bulldogs entered the signing period as the favorite to land the Manchester (Georgia) product.
As a result of this latest five-star addition, Texa moved up to the No. 1 2025 recruiting class in the nation following the early signing period, per On3's rankings.
Take a look at the full rankings:
Texas' 2025 signing class already features four five-star players, per 247Sports' rankings. This was originally highlighted by Galveston Ball safety/linebacker Jonah Williams and Sachse (Texas) receiver Kaliq Lockett before Terry and Alamo Heights (San Antonio) athlete Michael Terry III officially joined this week. Other big names in the class include edge Lance Jackson, receiver Jaime Ffrench and defensive back Kade Phillips.
"We're super pumped about this recruiting class," Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said Thursday in Atlanta ahead of the SEC Championship. "This is a very talented group of players that I think not only fit the physical characteristics of what we're looking for by position in our program, but I think meet the character and are going to fit nicely into our culture. I think it's a really versatile class with a variety of positions, highlighted by high-level players. As always, we really pride ourselves on recruiting the high school ranks. We think when we can get players in here young, then immerse them into our culture, into our off-season conditioning program, develop them as we go throughout their career, that's when we really reap the benefits of having these guys in our program."
No. 2 Texas and No. 5 Georgia will face off in the SEC Championship Saturday at 3 p.m. CT.
