Green Bay Packers WR Matthew Golden Previews Chemistry With QB Jordan Love
It took the Green Bay Packers 23 years to draft a wide receiver with their first-round pick in the NFL Draft, but they finally pulled the trigger this year, and it couldn't have benefited the team any better.
The Green Bay crowd erupted as it was announced that the their home team Packers would be selecting Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden with the 23rd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
After all, the whole "not drafting a wide receiver" is what many believe was the final straw in former quarterback Aaron Rodgers leaving the team back after the 2022 season.
Golden Ready To Build Chemistry With Packers QB Jordan Love
One person that has to be grinning from ear to ear at the Packers selection is starting quarterback Jordan Love, who has done well in his replacing of Rodgers at the helm of the Green Bay offense.
Golden and Love have already started to build a nice chemistry this offseason, something the rookie talked about recently while speaking to reporters during a recent charity even in Houston.
"It's going to be what it's supposed to be, you know," Golden said of Love, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. "Over time, you've got to build, you got to gain his trust. So, for me, it's just going out there and putting my best foot forward each and every day and just allowing him to know that I'm going to be right where I need to be. So, I just feel like that for me, it's all just going to happen over time."
Love, who was the team's first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft after his years at Utah State, threw for 3,389 yards last year with 25 touchdowns and 11 picks with players such as Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs catching his passes.
Love struggled in the Packers' playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles, throwing three interceptions as the Eagles and Saquon Barkley steamrolled their way through the playoffs on their way to victory in Super Bowl LIX over the Kansas City Chiefs.
The addition of Golden will definitely add a boost to the Packers' passing game, and it seems that the chemistry between them is already building to where it is supposed to be for a quarterback and his wide receivers.
If Golden gets along as well with Love as he did with Quinn Ewers, that relationship should grow stronger with each reception, as Golden reeled in 58 receptions for 987 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024, his lone year with the Longhorns.